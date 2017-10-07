Trump Administration Rolls Back Obamacare Birth Control Mandate

Health care providers and activists who oppose the new rules, however, say they could provide opportunities for many employers to end the coverage just to save money.

Haywood Brown, president of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told National Public Radio that “reducing access to contraceptive coverage threatens to reverse the tremendous progress our nation has made in recent years in lowering the unintended pregnancy rate.”

Brown added that the change also could affect the maternal mortality, community health, and economic stability of women and families.

Dania Palanker, professor at Georgetown University Center on Health Insurance Reform, told NPR that “it is a huge loophole for any employer that does not want to provide birth control coverage to their employees.”