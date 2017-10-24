Iran and Syria Make Plans for Closer Military Cooperation

“We will remain in the resistance axis hand in hand against terrorism,” said Syrian Defense Minister Fahd Jassem al-Freij during a meeting with the Iranian delegation. He also stressed on the continuing cooperation to resist “Zionist aggression against nations of the region.”

“We are proud of the strategic cooperation between Syria and Iran which achieved the greatest victories.”

Some experts believe that the ties between Damascus and Tehran have stretched beyond a friendly relationship and entered a new unprecedented phase.

“We have a full scale Iranian involvement in all aspects of the country including military, security and economy level and many Syrian opposition parties call it an Iranian occupation of Syria,” says Dr. Radwan Ziadeh, a Washington-based analyst. “Iran found this as a chance to annex Syria to its backyard which includes Iraq and Lebanon.”

Tehran has been one of Assad’s strongest supporters since the country’s crisis began in 2011 and has sent thousands of troops including Shi’ite soldiers from its neighboring region to support Assad’s regime. Tehran says its forces are in Syria to protect the Zeinab Shrine in Damascus, a Shi’ite holy site.

However, Tel Aviv sees Iranian presence in Syria as a part of greater threat to its existence. In his meeting last month with the UN Secretary General, Netanyahu accused Iran of turning Syria into a “base of military entrenchment as part of its declared goal to eradicate Israel.”

Some analysts say that by signing a comprehensive military deal, Tehran may also be trying to respond to Washington regarding a harsher new policy the United States adapted toward Tehran.

On Friday, President Trump announced his new strategy toward Iran, adopting a more aggressive stance on everything from the nuclear deal to Iranian ballistic missiles. Trump directed the Treasury Department (IRGC) to impose additional sanctions against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corp. The Treasury designated the IRGC as a supporter of terrorism for its backing of the Quds Force, which conducts operations outside Iran.