The JFK Files: More Than 50 Years of Questions, Conspiracies

VOA – Thousands of pages of long-classified documents about the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy will be released to the public Thursday. The documents, contained in more than 3,000 files, will be released automatically under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Record Collections Act of 1992 unless President Donald Trump decides to stop them. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he would allow the release of the documents: “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.” The documents reportedly contains multiple references to assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in Mexico City, where he traveled in September 1963, two months before he shot and killed Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Gerald Posner is author of the 1993 book Case Closed, which concluded that Oswald acted alone in killing Kennedy.

Posner said the disclosure could be embarrassing to prominent Mexicans, who may have provided information to the CIA and other agencies in the days before and after the assassination. Although the files contain information that is decades old, their release also could potentially compromise the sources and methods used by intelligence agencies.

However, Posner said that there is not likely to be anything shocking revealed specifically about JFK’s assassination.

“There will be no smoking gun in there. There is nothing about a second shooter on the grassy knoll. There is nothing that is going to establish a conspiracy,” he told CNN in an interview this week. “It’s going to fill in our understanding of the history of the case, but anybody who thinks it’s going to turn the case of its head and suddenly show that there are three or four shooters at Dealey Plaza, it’s not the case.”

Earlier this month, political consultant and Trump confident Roger Stone reported on his website that the CIA wants the president to delay the record release for another 25 years.

Stone wrote a book claiming that President Lyndon B. Johnson, Kennedy’s vice president, was involved in Kennedy’s assassination.

He tweeted Monday that much of the released documents will contain important information that will likely be redacted.