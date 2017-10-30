IAEA Chief: Iran Living Up to Nuclear Deal

Amano, whose agency is in charge of monitoring those restrictions, says the deal already subjects Tehran to the world’s toughest nuclear inspection regime. It includes a ban on high-level uranium enrichment – 20 percent or more – that would take Iran close to the level needed for a nuclear weapon.

Amano met with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

“The U.S. president with his actions and words and stances that he has taken, has created a sensitive situation,” Salehi said at the press conference. “We have asked Mr. Amano to offer his technical viewpoints neutrally and impartially just like before, in accordance with the scope of his responsibilities and what the IAEA’s charter states.”

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Tehran will stick to the agreement as long as the other signatories do, but will “shred” the deal if Washington pulls out, as Trump has threatened to do.