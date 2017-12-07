China State Media: Sweeping Backlash to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision

Chinese state media predict a sweeping backlash to President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in what is being characterized in Beijing as a risky and unwise decision. Some editorials even warn the decision could lead to more terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, hurt the American economy and fray relations between Washington and its allies in the Middle East. The story was a lead item on state broadcaster CCTV throughout the day as lengthy reports highlighted Palestinian objection to the move and how few support the decision, including U.S. allies in Europe. Reports also highlighted the instability and uncertainty the decision is expected to bring to the Middle East.

China editorial

A scathing editorial in China’s Global Times entitled “Trump Kicks the Hornets Nest, Again” predicted that “as Arabic and Islamic nations rebuild, the outcomes (from the decision) will be drastic” adding that it would provide radical extremists with a “rare opportunity.”

The editorial said that through the decision Trump has proven that he is a “daring president” but noted that that also raises questions about what the president might do next.

“The suspense carries weight. It seems that he will decidedly apply the power of the U.S. and forcefully reform those places in the world that dissatisfy him,” the article said.

The article said such places could include North Korea.

“If Pyongyang refuses to stop its nuclear and missile tests, the possibility of Trump resorting to armed force is higher,” it said.

An opinion piece in the overseas edition of the Communist Party backed People’s Daily warned the decision could have an impact on U.S. ties with the Arab world and turn the Organization of Islamic Cooperation into a “cooperation” only in name.

“Trump’s decision will increase contention between Israel and the Arab world and further strain relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” the piece said, adding that it could spark another wave of anti-Jewish, Israeli and American sentiment among religious extremist groups and nationalists.

On social media, the warnings and concern about risks were even more intense and varied. Some argued that Trump’s decision was dangerous and destined to only re-ignite tensions in the Middle East and Jerusalem.

One user on Weibo said the decision was like lighting a match next to a powder keg, another that it had opened the “Gates of Hell” in the Middle East.

Some wondered whether there was a connection between the decision and Trump’s tax plan. Others asked that with the U.S. already busy with North Korea, how could it handle trouble with the Middle East too.