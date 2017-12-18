Behrouz: Our Friend for Always

Pari Azarm Motamedi – (Vancouver, Canada, October2017)

Friendship produces, between us, a partnership in all our interests. No one can live happily who has regard to himself alone and transforms everything into a question of his own utility: You must live for your neighbour if you would live for yourself.

These words of Seneca, the ancient Roman philosopher describe how Behrouz Nournia lived his life and how he related to his many friends, and to me among those many. From the very first days of meeting him when we had just entered the faculty of architecture, Tehran University, throughout the 53 years of our long and solid friendship, to his very last days, Behrouz. was a selfless and caring friend. He possessed the rare ability to become a true partner to the interests of his many friends, doing whatever he could for the wellbeing and happiness of each of them.

How fortunate I feel for having met him and for our enduring friendship and what a great loss is his passing …

From those first weeks of architecture school he became like a brother to me, perceptive, attentive and discerning. In the unfamiliar atmosphere of our freshman year in the fine art school he was like a solid anchor on whose wisdom, decency and kind-heartedness we could all count. Soon our families and siblings met and became friends. When I got married my husband and Behrouz got to know each other and over the years developed a close and sincere friendship. Later he became like an uncle to our sons. He was a friend for our family in the serene days of joy and happiness, and in the rough times, the anxious times, our times of loss and sorrow.

Away from Iran, living in two different countries, we visited often in New York, in Vancouver, or in Tehran. We would walk endless hours to visit art galleries, attend a concert, listen to a talk, or find a special restaurant. Mansour and I enjoyed the times we had with him, having dinner and trying a new recipe he had invented, listening to music, talking through the night into the early morning hours about art and politics and about life, about this unpredictable, ephemeral life … In the last few months we visited and spent time with him at his home and in the hospitals. He still smiled, never complained and still cared about our comfort. He wanted to make sure we had eaten and that we could get some sleep. We could not talk much as he was losing his strength. But we played cards on white sheets on the hospital table or bed and he sometimes joined in singing the familiar Persian songs that he often sang and now Nana Ian, his sister, and Mansour sang to cheer him up. In the last several months he was surrounded every day with his family and many friends and with so much love. It was the love he had given us all that now encircled him.

Behrouz was a very accomplished artist. His creativity was limitless and his work of the highest calibre. He was a true artist who practiced his art with the same dignity and sincerity with which he lived his life. He was well known and respected in the important cultural and artistic environments in New York but he never used his contacts or affiliations for the promotion of his own art. Instead he eagerly introduced young, talented artists whom he met over the years to curators, gallery owners or senior artists, encouraging and supporting them in any way he could. He donated his art to charities and for different cultural causes including the Encyclopaedia Iranica. On the day of the celebration of his life, after his passing, his impressive art was projected on huge walls of the High Line Park in Manhattan, a place that he loved and that was the venue of our last outdoor expedition together in May 2017. On our subsequent visits we were together in hospitals and in his home surrounded by his powerful, beautiful art. His last paintings were two small watercolours, which he created on his hospital bed and gave as gifts to his two physiotherapists. On the day we came home from the hospital in a friend’s car he gestured to a building in Manhattan, showing me the interesting architectural detail.

His love of beauty and art, his love of life, his care and compassion towards his family and friends persisted to his very last day. Behrouz was a role model for many of us. I will cherish the memories with him and will miss his joyful and wise presence always.