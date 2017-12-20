The “Middle East”: An Invented Term from the 20th Century

Kaveh Farrokh & Sheda Vasseghi

Among one of the 20th century’s most enduring legacies is the invention of the term “The Middle East”. A brief examination of the origins of the “Middle East” term will reveal it to be a contrived geopolitical expression of Anglo-British origin. Despite this the “Middle East” term is often used by scholars, the media and laypersons, as if it were a valid, logical and scientific concept. More specifically the terms “Middle East” and “Middle Eastern” are often assumed to portray a cultural, anthropological and historical unity like the terms “Europe” and “European” for example. In practice the “Middle East” terminology has served to create profound misconceptions with respect to the greater West Asia region. As a simplistic term, the “Middle East” invention has done little to ease growing geopolitical issues at the international level.

This leads to the fundamental question of what are the origins of the term, “The Middle East”? The original inventor of the term was Alfred Thayer Mahan (1840-1914), an American lecturer who was also an Anglophile. As an advocate of the British Empire, Mahon sought to invent a term that would help rationalize London’s geopolitical interests in the Persian Gulf region in the early 20th century. At this time, it was clearly understood that Persia or Iran was culturally and historically distinct from its Arab neighbors in the Persian Gulf. As per Arab-speakers to the West of Iran in modern-day Iraq and Syria, these were under the rule of the Ottoman Empire until the end of the First World War in 1918. Mahon first made mention of his invented term in an article entitled “The Persian Gulf and International Relations” in the September 1902 issue of the National Review based in London. In the article he wrote as follows: “The Middle East, if I may adopt the term which I have not seen”. By his own admission Mahon had admitted that the term “Middle East” is his own (non-scientific?) abstraction.

By the early 1900s, the Imperial British Navy had been converting the propulsion systems of its surface vessels from coal to oil. With oil rapidly becoming a critical international commodity for modern and industrialized economies it was critical for London to secure its supplies as much as possible. London had already obtained a lucrative contract with the feckless Qajar government in Tehran, an arrangement known as the D’Arcy Concession of 1901. This agreement, signed by Mozzafareddin Shah Qajar (r. 1896-1907) and the Australian entrepreneur William K. D’Arcy (1849-1917) gave the British exclusive rights over all exploration, extraction and marketing of Iranian oil. The British were rewarded seven years later in 1908 when they discovered very large deposits of oil in Iran’s southwest (Khuzestan province). That same year the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (known today as British Petroleum) took over the enterprise and a year later in 1909 assumed the concession. It is notable that the British admiralty played a critical role in the setting up of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. It was Winston Churchill (1874-1965) the First Lord of the Admiralty (1911-1915 and 1939-1940), who worked to make oil the power source of Britain’s new generation of battleships. Churchill’s reason for this was simple: oil was more combustible than coal and provided much more heat resulting in the faster production of steam. This gave the new British battleships much more effective acceleration without the need to install more boilers (as in the coal-propulsion system). The end result was faster and more efficient battleships giving off less smoke. This in turn gave them a significant advantage over enemy warships in battle. Churchill was aware that Britain had no oil, which was located in other countries, notably in Iran’s southwest. He needed to secure as much of the international oil market for Britain as soon as possible, especially as petroleum was also becoming a major driving force for not only the Royal Navy, but also the booming economies of Western Europe especially Britain’s rival, Imperial Germany, as well as Russia, the United States and the emerging powerhouse of Japan. In addition, the Germans had discovered oil in nearby Ottoman-ruled Iraq, with the Imperial Russians already pumping oil from the oilfields of Baku, one of the southern Caucasian cities that Qajar Iran had surrendered to Russia in the early 19th century. Mahon had neatly encapsulated Imperial England’s geopolitical, military and economic interests in a region overlapping the Persian Gulf region, the Ottoman Empire’s southeast region and Iran’s southwest. Mahon’s “Middle East” was now just as important to the British Empire as was Malta and the straits of Gibraltar.

Mahon’s invention was introduced into the international lexicon by Valentine Ignatius Chirol (1852-1929), the London-based The Times newspaper’s “…special correspondent from Tehran”. From the outset, it was clear that the “Middle East” was an elastic word stretched and fitted as conveniently defined by Anglo-Western perspectives and interests. This is evident in Chirol’s first article on the topic entitled “The Middle Eastern Question”. Chirol’s “Middle East” in the article is different from Mahon’s original version as it now includes “Persia, Iraq, the east coast of Arabia, Afghanistan, and Tibet”. Note Chirol’s arbitrary designation of Tibet as part of the “Middle East”; just as he (also arbitrarily) lumped Iran and Afghanistan with predominantly Arabian regions. Mention must also be made of Mark Sykes (1879-1919) the British Member of Parliament who did much to popularize the term “Middle East” during his speeches in front of the British Parliament.

The Mahon-Chirol term was a natural fit for Winston Churchill who after the end of the First World War in 1918 became the head of the British Empire’s “Middle East Department”. Churchill now had to work again at (re)defining what the “Middle East” actually is and which countries were to be bestowed membership into it. The new Churchill-defined “Middle East” now included the Suez Canal, the Sinai of Egypt, the Arabian Peninsula (Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman) and new countries carved out from the remains of the recently collapsed Ottoman Empire: Iraq, Kuwait, Trans-Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine. Churchill now removed Tibet and Afghanistan from his new “Middle East” equation for one primary reason: neither region has much oil. Thus the “Middle East” term only begins to make sense when seen as a colonial construct outlining British (and today Anglo-American-European) economic and geopolitical interests. Oil remains in 2017 as critical a commodity as it was in the early 20th century.

Interestingly it was only in 1942 when non-Arab Iran was officially affirmed as a member of the “Middle East”. There were two primary reasons for this: (1) oil and gas and the role of the British Petroleum Company in Iran and (2) the Anglo-Americans wanting to support the Soviet Union in its war against the Nazi German invasion since June 22, 1941. It is worth noting that Churchill himself was aware of how artificial the “Middle East” terminology was. This is indicated by his statement in 1950: “I had always felt that the name ‘Middle East’ for Egypt, the Levant, Syria, and Turkey was ill-chosen. This was the Near East.” However “Near East” to whom? This was from an Anglo-European perspective with respect to the former Ottoman Empire that had encompassed modern-day Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Israel until the end of World War One. Put simply, these regions are “Near” to the European world, hence the term “Near East”. Perspective (geographic and/or geopolitical) has often propelled the formation of terminology. From Arab eyes for example North Africa is referred to as “Maghreb” (West) as this region is located to the west of the Arabic-speaking world.

In the meantime, London’s strategists had been cultivating strong bonds with the sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf, once again due to the region’s strategic position and its potential for lucrative energy deposits. And like the “Middle East” case, new terms with no historical basis were invented as a means of promoting geopolitical interests. Sir Charles D. Belgrave (1894-1969), top advisor to Bahrain in the 1930s, soon invented the term “Arabian Gulf” possibly as a way of laying the foundation for future Arab-Iranian friction. Belgrave’s proposal for officially changing the name of the Persian Gulf to the “Arabian Gulf” was unsuccessful as were the subsequent efforts of British Petroleum employee and MI6 agent Roderic Owen (1921-2011) in the late 1950s. It remains unclear what analysis was used to justify changing the name of a historical region that has existed for thousands of years. Interestingly, Owen had written that the name [Persian Gulf] was “unfair” to the Arabs. This is certainly debatable, as Arabs and Persians have lived together in peace for thousands of years after the Battle of Qaddisiya in 637 CE. The Arabs themselves had had no problems in their historical records with the name “Khaleej al-Faris” [Persian Gulf] with maps published in Cairo and Saudi Arabia using this correct term. It was pan-Arab nationalist Jamal (Gamal) Abdel Nasser (1918-1970) of Egypt who adopted the Belgrave-Owen invention. This is all the more ironic as despite his pan-Arabist rhetoric Nasser himself referred to the Persian Gulf by its correct name in official correspondence as indicated in a telegram he had sent on August 30, 1951. Like the British geopolitical specialists before him, Nasser knew the truth of history even as he was falsifying it.

It is a fact that before the invention of the “Middle East” in the early 20th century, Iran or Persia was considered culturally, historically and linguistically as wholly distinct from the Arabian realms and neither was she lumped or equated into a broad band of hypothetically monolithic “Muslims” (yet another debatable monolithic term lumping together peoples as disparate as Somalians, Bosnians, Indonesians, Albanians, Bangladeshis, Turks, etc.). Despite this documented history, the “Middle East” narrative has now become entrenched in the minds of Western politicians, media pundits and academics alike: the term continually appears as if it were a scientific fact. Neither Mahon, Chirol nor Churchill had consulted any historical experts when they invented this terminology. This makes it remarkable as to how and why the “Middle East” term has also become widespread (if not entrenched) within the “Muslim world”. There is now even in certain venues the assumption that “Middle Eastern” denotes a “race” implying some sort of common origin and history (i.e. “Middle Eastern history”).

These misinforming terms are perhaps only dwarfed by the even more ambiguous and simplistic terms of “Muslim race”, “Islamic World” and “Islamic History”, etc. Despite the inaccuracy of these terms, there are now universities at the international level with departments such as “Middle East History”, “Middle Eastern Civilizations”, “Middle Eastern Cultures” and “Islamic History”. Iran or Persia and Turkey and all Persianate cultures are subsumed under these headings when in fact what they have in common with the rest of the “Muslim World” and “Middle East” is the Islamic religion. By this logic are we to then assume that Russia, Guatemala, the Philippines, Austria and Mexico are one monolithic entity, culture or “race” just because they share the Christian faith?

The impact of the “Muslim World” and “Middle East” terminology has been especially significant in academia. A significant number of Western textbooks since the mid-20th century (especially after 1979) for example have been routinely misrepresenting Iranian scholars of the medieval era, especially those who transmitted learning (including Greek works) to the West, as “Muslims” or “Arabs”. These misrepresentations of Iranians may explain in part why a large proportion of modern-day Westerners often inaccurately attribute the scholastic achievements of Medieval Iranians to the “Muslims” whom they often equate with Arabs. The recent PhD Dissertation of Sheda Vasseghi (The Positioning of Iranians and Iran in the Origins of Western Civilization, University of New England, 2017, academic advising team: Marylin Newell, Laura Bertonazzi and Kaveh Farrokh) for example has documented that Western persons (especially North Americans) tend to identify “Middle Eastern History” with Arabs and Muslims.

As further averred by Vasseghi: “Given Mainstream Media’s negative portrayal of Arabs and Islam, textbooks do not sufficiently counter this bias by providing accurate and comprehensive information to avoid stereotyping and misconceptions about the Middle East. In lumping Iran with the Middle East as a whole, Iran’s position in the history of Western Civilization is not properly covered given Iran is not an Arab nation and Islam is not native to Iran … Therefore, lumping Iran in the Middle East…is inaccurate … This adds to the problem of Iran’s marginalization in that it keeps Iran colonized under a foreign identity (Arab) and a religious belief of non-Iranian origin (Islam) … Not only do sources omit or ignore Iranians…but also they unjustly and grossly misrepresent Iranian peoples’ historical identity”. It is here where Arab scholars are to be credited for questioning the “Middle East” term. Al-Ibrahim for example has noted on the gross inaccuracy of the term in the way it simplistically lumps non-Arabs into the same category as the Arab world (itself a very diverse and multifaceted cultural entity). More specifically the quote is: “…the term Middle East…tears up the Arab homeland as a distinct unit since it has always included non-Arab states”. In this definition by scholars such as Al-Ibrahim, a correct definition of an “Arab Middle East” would exclude the non-Arab states of Iran and Turkey. The cultural and parameters of this zone has been defined by Dessouki and Mattar as encompassing the Arabian Peninsula, North Africa, the Arab regions of the Persian Gulf and of course the fertile Crescent.

A select number of Iranian academics have also begun to question the application of the “Middle East” and “Muslim World” terminologies. Salameh as recently as 2011 (Academic harlot-ism and renaming the ‘Persian Gulf’: The integrity of the George Washington University goes under hammer for $4.5 m. The Circle of Ancient Iranian Studies, link: http://www.campus-watch.org/article/id/11129) specifically rejects the term “Arab World” (as applied by Westerners) upon the “Middle East” as misleading as the region is host to non-Arabs such as Turks and Iranians (especially Kurds outside of Iran in Syria, Iraq and Turkey), all of whom have resisted assimilation into Arabian culture and language. He further avers that academia in general has chosen to ignore the highly diverse and multicultural characteristics of “The Middle East” in favor of simplistically labeling all peoples in the region as a single monolithic or Arabs. In contrast, note that Western media outlets, political arenas and academia are consistently quick to point out that while Israel is geographically in “The Middle East”, that country is considered as a non-Arab (even Western) country.

The first and foremost impact of the “Middle East” concept is in how Iranians continue to be classified by the majority of North Americans as an Arab country. Jack Shaheen for example had discovered as far back as the 1980s that over 80 percent of North Americans believe Iranians to be Arabs and Arabic-speaking. Again, the term “Muslim” (pronounced /Moozlem/ in North American outlets) appears to be the catalyst for these misconceptions – the notion that if a region is Islamic in religion (regardless of sect or denomination, etc.) then all persons associated with that region must somehow be automatically Arabs and/or share the same language, culture and civilization. However not all Arabs are Islamic in faith as there are also Christian Arabs whose roots go back for centuries before the arrival of the Islamic religion. Thus, even the Western conception of Arabs is simplistic and misleading.

Words and terminologies can have a significant impact, especially when these are applied erroneously with respect to the understanding of identity and culture. Put simply, politically invented terminologies such as “Middle East” and “Muslim World” often represent a colonialist-economic power viewpoint. As noted previously, the intent of such terminology is not to necessarily provide an accurate understanding of culture and peoples, but instead serve to classify geographic regions together on the basis of occidental geopolitical and economic interests.

It is here where Kincheloe (2008, Pedagogy and the knowledge wars of the twenty-first century. International Journal of Critical Pedagogy, 1(1), Spring, 1-22) has made a critical observation on the impact of this on learning, knowledge and academia in general. He has critically examined the political machinations behind the control of knowledge and information by the transnational and elitist (profit-propelled) organizations. These forces, as averred by Kincheloe, have the power to control knowledge in the education systems and their standardized textbooks, the media and even the sciences. Kinchloe observes how the control of information by making it deliberately misleading, serves the political and economic objectives of the organizations cited.

This may partly explain why Kincheloe’s important articles have gone unnoticed in the wider academic, cultural and media domains at the international level. Nevertheless simply continuing to invent terminologies by pretending that historical (and scientific) contexts do not exist, serves to only widen the chasm of misunderstanding between peoples, cultures and religions at the international level. As human civilization enters a new dawn of technological achievements, the time may also have come to consider moving away from invented terminologies that widen misunderstandings and marginalization. The most effective tool in this endeavor is the process education, one that is independent of the machinations of geopolitical, partisan (i.e. left versus right, etc.) and corporate interests.