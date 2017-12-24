Reviews

Italian scholars publish book on Iranian architecture

Tehran Times: Three Italian scholars have published their latest research on Iranian architecture in a book titled “Through Iran: Cities, Architecture, Landscapes” (Attraverso l’Iran. Citta, architetture, paesaggi).

Manfredi Edizioni in the Italian city Imola is the publisher of the book, which carries materials that Alessandra De Cesaris, Giorgio Di Giorgio and Laura Valeria Ferretti gathered about Iranian architecture during several trips to the country since 2010.

The book also provides a comparison of architecture in Iran’s warm and cold regions.

The book also contains numerous photographs, sketches and drawings by the authors of Iran’s various localities and landscapes.

Norooz with My Family

Dr. Khodadad (Khodi) Kaviani

CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform (February 16, 2017)

A sister and her brother share with classmates their Norooz (New Year) experiences. They live in Yazd, Iran, the city of beautiful wind catchers. They talk about spring cleaning, carpet washing, chaarshanbeh soori, preparing the Haft-Seen, plus other activities during this festive time of year. They reveal why people say, “Norooz Peerooz! [Wishing you a victorious Norooz!], and King Jamsheed’s association with Norooz, the start of spring! They also learn about the Zoroastrian roots of Haft-Seen. This illustrated book is written in poetry.

The Militarization of the Persian Gulf:

An Economic Analysis

Hossein Askari, Amin Mohseni, Shahrzad Daneshvar

The Persian Gulf is arguably the most militarized region in the world. The authors of this insightful book examine military expenditures, arms imports and military deployment to analyze how and why this came to be. Muslim teachings have much to say about peace, war and economics, and this book explores the ways in which Islamic thought affects military and economic developments.

The authors find that heavy militarization is the result of a combination of factors, including oil wealth disparities among the countries in the region, high oil revenues, corruption and foreign interference. The authors detail and discuss these factors, and follow this analysis with an assessment of the effects of high military expenditures – wars, conflicts, regional instability – and their heavy economic toll in retarding development and growth. The book concludes by suggesting ways that military expenditures may be reduced to benefit regional peace, stability and economic prosperity.

Scholars and students in economics, political science and international affairs as well as anyone interested in the Middle East will find this book timely and illuminating.