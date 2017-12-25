Is Iran the World’s Greatest Untapped Skiing Destination?

Lucy Aspden (19 October 2017)

For most skiers and snowboarders the idea of an off-piste paradise normally conjures up thoughts of Alaska’s majestic peaks, Verbier’s world-famous freeride terrain or Japan’s legendary powder fields.

Many, forgivably, would not consider looking to the mountains of Iran.

But hoping to lift the curtain on Iran’s off-piste terrain is Snoworks, a UK-based provider of ski courses around the world. The company has announced a new trip to Iran’s top resorts for British skiers next March, run in conjunction with tour operator Mountain Heaven.

Mountain Heaven MD Nick Williams visited the country in March 2016 and was impressed enough by the terrain, food, friendly people and atmospheric mountain cafés to launch holidays. The Snoworks trip combines four of Iran’s main ski resorts: Dizin, Shemshak, Darbandsar and Tochal.

All the resorts have untapped off-piste areas that are accessed by lift, but most skiers and snowboarders have probably never heard of them. Mountain Heaven also offers a holiday to Dizin, Shemshak and Darbandsar which, while not recommended for beginners, is more piste based.

The Alborz mountains, in northern Iran, stretch from the border with Azerbaijan and along the western and southern coast of the Caspian Sea. These holidays visit resorts in the centre of the mountain range, north of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Iran’s ski areas reach altitudes that overshadow those of even the highest resorts in the Alps. Val Thorens, Europe’s loftiest resort, sits at 2,300m with slopes ascending to just over 3,000m, and the highest mountain in the Alps, Mont Blanc, rockets to 4,810m. In comparison, Mount Damavand in Iran reaches 5,610m – just 285m short of Mount Kilimanjaro – and the resorts in the area all sit comfortably over 2,000m, with the ski areas reaching 3,600m and above.

The predominantly dry air that hits the Alborz mountains from the desert means that the slopes and backcountry terrain are covered in light dry powder, the perfect recipe for off-piste skiing.

“Skiing in Iran offers a true adventure, combining amazing culture and unforgettable skiing experiences,” said Phil Smith, director of Snoworks.

“We’ll be flying into Tehran with a city stopover before heading high up into the Alborz Mountain Range north of Tehran. Skiing in Iran is little known outside of the country, but there’s an immense mountain range, largely untapped.”

Designed to entice confident off-piste skiers to try a lesser-known destination, the Snoworks trip isn’t for the faint-hearted. It involves ski touring in the Iranian backcountry and off-piste riding in all types of terrain. Snoworks advises that those taking part in the adventure must reach its level five standard, which requires the participants to be confident in tackling black runs in any conditions, as well as moguls, steep slopes and untracked off piste.

With 12 places available on the trip, Snoworks is offering only a select few snow-sports fans the chance to tap into Iran’s off-piste secrets. For those who prefer to explore the pistes, Mountain Heaven’s eight-day trip is for up to 20 people.

The skiing altitude in Iran may beat its European cousins, but the infrastructure is far less developed – a trait that makes it attractive to the handful of adventurous skiers and snowboarders who have visited.

A two-hour drive north from Tehran, Dizin is the country’s biggest resort, sitting at 2,650m. Its slopes reach 3,600m and are supplied by three gondolas and 12 chairs. Shemshak (2,550m), the second-largest resort, has two chairlifts; Darbandsar (2,550m) has just one; and Tochal (1,950m), the smallest of the resorts, has two slow-moving gondolas.

While ski holidays from the UK to Iran are a new innovation, this is not the first time skiing in the country has hit the headlines. The opening of the Barin Hotel in Shemshak took the world by storm in 2016, when it was labelled one of the coolest ski hotels ever built.

Extreme skiing isn’t a new phenomenon in the country, either. In 2016, professional skier Fabian Lentsch and his friends took on the dirt spines of Qeshm Island in Iran, making fresh tracks in the middle of the desert.

Snoworks offers a number of different courses, ranging from off-piste coaching to ski instructor qualifications. Courses take place throughout the year in destinations around the world, including France, Austria, Chile, Japan, Norway and Kyrgyzstan.

Snoworks is running its trip from March 10 – ۱۸ ۲۰۱۸, costing £۲,۵۴۵ per person, based on two sharing a room. The price includes transfers, bed & breakfast accommodation provided by Ski Adventure Iran in partnership with Mountain Heaven, evening meals in ski resorts, visa approval service, guiding instruction from Snoworks and entrance fees for any sightseeing in Tehran. The piste-based Mountain Heaven trip is March 3 – ۱۲ ۲۰۱۸ and costs £۱,۳۰۰ per person based on two sharing. Price includes all hotels and breakfasts, half-board accommodation in ski resorts, sightseeing and transfers.