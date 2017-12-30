US Condemns Arrest of Peaceful Protesters in Iran

The State Department said it urges “all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.”

The statement also said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson repeats “his deep support for the Iranian people.”

Earlier Friday, Iranians gathered in cities around the nation to voice their displeasure with the country’s economy and government policies.

Iran’s Fars news agency said about 300 people gathered in the western city of Kermanshah, where an earthquake killed 600 residents in November. The demonstrators were reportedly calling for government attention to their plight, as well as for the government to free its political prisoners. Police eventually broke up the protest, Fars said.

In Tehran, government security official Mohsen Hamedani told reporters that fewer than 50 people gathered for a protest at a public square Friday. He said a few of them were “temporarily arrested” after they refused to leave when police broke up the demonstration.