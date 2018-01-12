Poll Finds Strong Support for Citizenship for Youths Brought to US as Kids

VOA – While Congress and the White House debate the future of young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, a new survey shows Americans overwhelmingly think they should be allowed to stay and apply to be citizens. The new poll by Quinnipiac University found that 79 percent of respondents supported citizenship for the immigrant youths, while 11 percent said the youths should be deported. Ninety-two percent of Democrats and 64 percent of Republicans said the young immigrants should be allowed to stay. The same survey showed Americans opposed building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border by 63 to 34 percent, but that a large majority of Republicans — ۷۸ percent — wanted it.

On other questions, 58 percent said marijuana should be legalized, and 91 percent supported legalization of medical marijuana.

A majority also opposed enforcing federal marijuana laws in states where pot is legal.

According to the poll, most respondents said they did not have confidence in the way President Donald Trump was handling North Korea, and by 52 percent to 32 percent they opposed the recently enacted Republican tax plan.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,106 voters nationwide January 5-9. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.