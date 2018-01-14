Burning Iranian Tanker Sinks off China’s Coast

The Panama-registered tanker Sanchi was sailing from Iran to South Korea carrying 136,000 metric tons of condensate, an ultra-light type of crude oil, when it slammed last Saturday into the Hong Kong-registered CF Crystal about 257 kilometers off the coast of Shanghai.

The Crystal‘s 21 crew members – all Chinese nationals were rescued after the collision.The ship was carrying grain from the United States to China.

It is not clear what caused the collision.