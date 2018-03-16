At Least 6 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Florida Bridge Collapses

The death toll from collapse of a pedestrian bridge under construction at the campus of Florida International University in Florida has climbed to six. At least nine people were injured when the bridge fell across a highway, crushing cars. Dr. Mark McKenney, the trauma medical director at Kendall Regional Medical Center said late Thursday that most of the injured are in stable condition with “everything from bruises and abrasions, all the way to broken bones.” Earlier officials had said 10 people were injured. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio who represents Florida visited the bridge site Thursday and posted on Twitter: “The cables that suspend the #Miami bridge had loosened & the engineering firm ordered that they be tightened. They were being tightened when it collapsed today.”

Easy walking access

The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was designed to provide easy walking access to the campus for students and the surrounding community who have to cross an eight-lane highway to reach the school. A student was struck by a vehicle and killed last year while walking across the dangerous roadway.

“It is exactly the opposite of what we had intended and we want to express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of those who have been affected,” FIU President Mark Rosenberg said in a video.

In what is called Accelerated Bridge Construction, the final 950-ton section that completed the bridge was assembled at a site along the highway. It was placed on a special truck, moved, and put in place in just six hours last Saturday to avoid disrupting traffic.

The bridge was set to be open for pedestrians next year.

Construction company

School officials and the company that built the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, had hailed the project as a major achievement.

MCM said on Twitter it is “devastated” and will conduct a full investigation as well as cooperate with other investigators, including the National Transportation Safety Board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to open an investigation Friday morning.

FIU is located in Sweetwater, a small city east of downtown Miami.