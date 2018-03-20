A Talk with Roxana Roxana Sheikh

By: Lindsay Smoot

Generous, humble, loving, and devoted are all words I would use to describe Roxana Sheikh, a wonderful person, mother, and friend. Roxana came into my life a few years ago when her daughter Kimya and I became friends. Kimya is now my best friend and like a younger sister to me, much like her mom is my second mother. I chose to interview Roxana so I could find out her life history and how she came to be the amazing woman she is.

When I first asked Roxana if I could interview her for a project at school she immediately replied with a yes, as she is always willing to do anything she can to help others especially when it comes to education. Although I feel very comfortable talking to Roxana about anything I still wanted to choose my questions wisely, however she assured me not to be shy. I conducted my first interview, which included more basic questions about where she was born and attended school as well as some information about her family.

Roxana Sharif was born in Cleveland, Ohio to parents of Iranian ancestry in 1958. She moved to Tehran, Iran with her parents at the age of three and lived there with her two brothers and a close-knit circle of relatives. She attended the American School in Tehran, and was tutored in her native language at home while taking piano and ballet lessons. Through her school and her family, she was exposed to many sports, including horseback riding, skiing and ice-skating. After graduating from high school, she came to the United States to attend college. In 1976, she enrolled in American University at Washington D.C. where she got a graduate degree in Education and later moved to New Jersey for her PhD in Education Administration.

Roxana is fluent in English, Farsi, and also French for which she spent summers in France, Switzerland, and Belgium. She is a worldly woman who has traveled a great deal and is familiar with many cultures. During the first interview, our conversation turned to information about her family. I could hear from her voice how much family meant to her and how she adored each and every family member. Her words came alive when she spoke of her family, helping me to form images of them in my head with a smile. She described her father as “a chubby, bald, and energetic man known throughout the country as a caring and highly skilled orthopedic surgeon who had once been the Secretary of Health and Welfare before Iran’s Revolution of 1979. Roxana described her father as an informed and zealot man who really helped modernize Iran’s healthcare and social security system. “He always reminded us to be grounded, even though, financially, we could afford a more affluent lifestyle. He also encouraged my brothers and I to do volunteer works for the needy as he never stopped to perform charity surgery despite his enormous responsibilities,” Roxana said. Immediately I connected this to a quality about her that I value so much, her generosity and humble personality and the willingness to help others whenever she can.

Roxana then talked of her mother: a beautiful, graceful, and smart woman who “taught literature at the university, was an excellent orator who spoke with fluency and ease, and mesmerized people by her ability to speak and write stories.” Once again I instantly connected these qualities to Roxana and the way she charms people by her easy but passionate personality whether she listens or talks to people. According to Roxana, her mother “believed that as a teacher she was not only responsible for educating women intellectually, but also socially by making them aware of their civil rights. “After the revolution and living in America, I solely credit her for pushing us to finish our education and becoming professionals under very difficult circumstances.”

I asked Roxana about her siblings. She told me that she has two brothers, both younger than her. Ramin, only a year and a half behind Roxana, is someone I have actually met. To Roxana, Ramin is more than a brother. He is her soul mate. To this day they still watch out for each other and keep one another’s secrets. Ramin, the president of a General Contracting Company, has a sweet sense of humor and an active personality. A former high school soccer player, and a guardian to Roxana’s three children after their father passed away ten years ago, Ramin lives just down the street from Roxana, and is always available for her children, Kayvan, Kamron, and Kimya. “The word ‘uncle’ is not sufficient enough to describe his loving support. My brother is an exceptional man with a kind heart large enough for my family as well as others.”

Babak, her second brother, is five years younger than her. Even though he is married with a child of his own on the way, he still finds time for Roxana and her children. From an early age, Babak’s special photographic memory and discipline was evident. Always well behaved and studious, he followed a path in medicine like his father. What touched me most about Babak was when Roxana told me that he had declined his admittance to an Ivy League undergraduate schools to attend Rutgers not only to be with his older brother and boost his ego, but to help family financially by paying much less tuition. His selfless act reflects the importance of family unit in their household. Babak later attended Columbia Medical School with a scholarship and is now a practicing orthopedic surgeon in Florida.

From all these accounts, I learned how Roxana grew to become such a special individual. I have learned that she gets her kindness, readiness to help, and energy from her father; and her beauty, grace, and storytelling abilities from her mother. She gets her generosity and big heart that touches many lives from her brother Ramin; and the trait of putting others first from her younger brother, Babak. Roxana is also capable of spreading these wonderful qualities to anyone who touches her. Obviously, she has grown in a uniquely special family.

My second interview with Roxana consisted of deeper questions about her Persian culture and what life was really like in Iran. Never having been to the Middle East and only hearing about Iran through the media, I was eager to know what it was like back then when she was growing up. I asked Roxana what was her best memory from her home country and her response brought Tehran alive to me. “The smell and sounds of a normal day!” she said. “If you walked around your neighborhood around lunchtime, the aromatic smells of different foods would make your mouth water. I loved walking by open windows, smelling and hearing the sounds of the pots and pans, imagining what was being cooked and the family for which it was being prepared. I also miss the sweet chanting of the street peddlers, selling different things.”

What she described was so much different from what I am used to living in America. My hometown has both neighborhoods and homes that are very spread out from each other, and the development complexes do not resemble the type of childhood experience that Roxana describes.

When I asked her what growing up in her home and neighborhood was like her first words were, “It was wonderful.” Their house was directly next to her grandparents’ and within half a block from her aunt’s and uncle’s homes. Unlike in our culture where babysitting plays a major role in raising our kids, Roxana explained that there were always relatives and friends available to watch them. The neighborhood was safe, and the neighbors were friendly. “We depended on the caring and watchful eyes of the neighbor,” she said and I found that very comforting. If only our American society worked the same way today!

In Iran, tall walls that provided security and privacy surrounded each house. Inside, Roxana said, the kids chased each other around the yard and were able to play in the pool noisily without disturbing the neighbors or being bothered by intruders. However, Roxana was sure to point out, the walls did not keep people away. She remembered always having their house filled with guests, both relatives and friends. “No one ever needed an invitation to visit us. Our home was always welcome to guests.” I can see how this part of her culture has still remained with her, her home always open to friends and family. I know that I can always stop by her house whether they are expecting me or not. This is not usually the case with most American households. Never have I felt so welcome and part of someone else’s family as I do with Roxana’s family.

I asked Roxana to tell me about the Persian culture and the role religion played in her home. She said she grew up in a secular home atmosphere that was not religious but respectful of the faith and the faithful. “No formal religion was practiced at home, however, since it was practiced around us, the awareness was always present.” By listening to her grandparents’ stories she learned about doing good deeds, being respectful of people, and a few other stuff like the concepts of Karma and heaven and hell.

I asked her about special traditional or national celebrations that were important in her life. Roxana replied instantly that, “The most colorful and joyful celebration has been Norooz—the Persian New Year—that begins on the first day of spring and stretches for thirteen days. It’s an ancient festivity that goes back to over 3,000 years.”

Norooz, she explained, is not a religious holiday but a celebration of the resurrection of nature each spring. The Persian New Year is a combination of Halloween (trick or treating); Easter (coloring eggs and dressing the children in beautiful, bright colors); and Christmas (decorating the homes, exchanging gifts, baking cookies and entertaining guests.) Roxana said that every item on the New Year Eve’s table including the flowers, eggs and foods, represents hopes for, well-being, prosperity and happiness. In the American culture, New Year’s Eve is most widely known as a time for dressing in formal attire, usually consisting of the colors silver, black, and gold, counting down for the New Year and popping bottles of champagne. Americans typically make “New Year’s Resolutions” which are commitments made at the beginning of the year involving things an individual wants to work on. These resolutions are not taken seriously and usually broken just a few weeks into the New Year. In the Persian culture, however, the New Year is a time of reunion with friends and relative during the two-week holiday, starting with the eldest and ending with the youngest, disregard of the social status.

At the end of the interview I Asked Roxana what she cherished most about her culture. “Respecting the elders,” she said. “At a young age you learn to stand when they enter the room, greet them properly, offer your chair to them, carry their bags, and make appropriate conversation. You are, in return, treated the same by them. Even the merchant whose store you enter, or a stranger in the street who gives you directions to a place, is respectful of you.” Roxana insists that those good traits are still evident in the Iranian culture today even though the political system has changed.

When I asked her what cultural influences are still held important to her, she chose close family ties, hospitality towards guests, and the tolerance of social diversity. I did not need further explanation of her because all these traits were so evident in her personality.n “Do you think your culture has been passed down to your children?” I asked. She replied that her children understand some Persian, and love the food, and the Persian New Year festivities. But on a more serious note she told me, “I hope they have also learned to be loyal to family members and respectful and kind to all people. I believe that being exposed to another culture has widened their horizon.”

When it comes to analyzing my fieldwork, I must keep in my mind one of Michael Agar’s first points in his work, Culture: An Upgrade, when he discusses the concept of the word “culture.” He indicates that one of the negative issues of this word is how it has been distorted, “it makes us think we understand everything about a person or a group when in fact we’ve just noticed a part and over generalized it into an outdated stereotype” (Agar 2). I cannot help but agree with this statement because no matter how much we try to locate ourselves in a particular culture we will never fully understand it. However, by learning about and trying to understand different cultures is step closer than sitting back and creating stereotypes. After doing some fieldwork of my own, I have really learned that “all have different perspectives, on what they believe, on what they value,” (Agar 10). I find this a very important deduction from my research to note. This helps shape different kinds of people and a society in a whole. The specific aspects that Roxana values from her culture make her who she is. Her cultural background makes her stand out from others because she appreciates and values things that most Americans take for granted.

As I look back on the interviews to further reflect, I specifically remember when I asked Roxana what she cherished most about her culture. She spoke of the formality learned during her childhood. She highly valued the respect given towards elders and strangers. I find this worthy to note because this is something I feel America lacks. The concept of respect has evolved over the years. I have heard many teachers and parents say that children in today’s society get away with a lot more than they used to because they lack respect. From the Persian culture, I take away that respectful behavior is something that stands out and hopefully that will never change. What I have learned through these interviews is that the qualities I admire in Roxana are ones that she has learned from her childhood and the way she was brought up. When I compare her childhood to families raised in America I see a great difference. Priorities vary among cultures and I personally feel that in Iran they have got it right. I find it very important that Roxana has not lost her valuable ethics she learned as a little girl.