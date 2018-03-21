Cyrus’ Influence on Thomas Jefferson and the Foundations of Modern America

Pouya Zarei (MSc University of Sorbonne, Paris)

“I advise you to regularly study history and literature in both [Greek and Latin]. Start in Greek first with the “Cyrus script.” These sentences are part of the letter Thomas Francis Epps, author of the Declaration of Independence, authored by the Founding Fathers of America and the third president of the country, wrote to his grandfather Francis Epps almost two hundred years ago.

The book that he recommends to read is the Kouroshname or “In the Cultivation of Cyrus” of the work of Xenophon, a Greek historian of the 5th century BC, in which he directed the life of Cyrus II, the founder of the Achaemenid dynasty.

Jefferson, in another letter to his Italian friend, Philippe Mazi, asks for a fresh translation of that Italian book. At least four different versions of the Cyrus script have been recorded in Jefferson’s personal library, and Jefferson has compared his two versions of the book with one of his own lines. Why Cyrus and Cyrus in the Thomas J. Jefferson’s World of Thought to establish a Secular American Democrat have a special place in the time of his life and his conception of the ideal political system.

Thomas Jefferson

and the Enlightenment

Thomas Jefferson, as one of the greatest figures in the Enlightenment, was in the tradition of the prominent political philosophers of his time. The philosophers who tried to build their ideas on the works of the iconic figures of ancient Greece and Rome and find the remains of the works of the predecessors of the material for the establishment of a new military. Among them, one can mention Hobbes and Machiavelli.

ln the second half of the 18th century, and before the American revolution, against the royal rule of the United Kingdom, the Enlightenment tradition was at the peak of the revelation of the ancient Greek and Roman monuments. Thomas Jefferson, a young man at William College and Mary Virginia, was generally influenced by Scottish and English political philosophers such as Hutchison and John Locke to classical Greek and Latin works . His love for the Greek and Roman classical works reflected in his private letters, which is shared by John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, the founding fathers of America.

Cyrus Book or

Kourosh Education

Xenophon, a disciple of Socrates and a historian of the 5th century BCE, wrote in the book of Cyrus or Cyrus education, with a simple effect on the life of Cyrus ll, the founder of the Achaemenid dynasty. This book has been closely associated with Iranians since its inception in the Cyrus Small squad in the years 401-400 BC and its acquaintance.

Among the prominent Greek and Roman historians, he is not considered a thorough and comprehensive historiography, and his style of speaking, far from his contemporary language, is in the middle of reality and imagination. In other words, although his book is not entirely devoid of historical authenticity, it does, however, include a historic storytelling in terms of style. For him, the history of Cyrus’s life is of secondary importance and, as stated in the opening pages of the book, the thought of writing this book has come to mind when he thinks about the causes of the failure of popular governments.

The kingdom of Cyrus is for him an example of a just rule over a large multitude of people from different nations and nations. As a result, he chooses him as a model for pouring the foundation of an ideal empire. Xenophon, using several examples of Cyrus’s life, expresses the dimensions of political leadership of a society. Thus, history is used as a tool to express its desirable moral system and use it to grow society.

Xenophon’s Kouroshnameh, which was forgotten after the great influence of the ancient world (including Alexander Macedonian and Julius Caesar), was restored in the post-liberation period and the beginning of the Enlightenment, and with new translations inspired political philosophers.

From Nicolas Machiavelli and Jean Jacques Rousseau to Benjamin Franklin, he was impressed by the rejection of medieval political thought, the construction of the modern society, and the way Selah’s government was governed by Xenophon _and the ethical system that he presented in the Cyrus Book. In America, in addition to Jefferson, John Adams also referred to a curiosity book as a textbook. Now, through the manuscripts of John Canyon Adams, 18, we can find out how his father John Adams has been obliged to read Josephon’s Choosochron in his study period in order to be ready for government jobs.

Cyrus’s Lessons

for American Secularism

Thomas Jefferson is among the first political personalities in the modern world who has broken down the institution of religion from the government and tried to implement it. The Religious Freedom Charter, which he wrote 240 years ago, and the foundation of church separation from the government in Virginia, and later in the United States Constitution, are the first legal texts that guarantee the impartiality of sovereignty over religion. Nearly 80 years after the death of Jefferson, a similar charter was drafted and passed to approve the separation of religion from the government in France with the efforts of Aristide Bryant.

For Jefferson, this separation did not go a long way toward eliminating religion, which guaranteed the protection of the rights of all religions in society. According to him, having religious beliefs did not have conflicts with the belief in secularism. While political opponents of Thomas Jefferson introduced him as an anti-Semite, he believed himself to be the end of the individual’s life [under the school of deity]. As stated in Jefferson’s writings, he always referred to his success in establishing the principle of separation of religion from the institution of government and its implementation, and ultimately called it one of three great works of his life in Omar, and he wrote it along with the honor of your writing Draft US Independence Declaration on its gravestone.

The experience of Cyrus the Achaemenid in adopting a policy of religious tole rance and non-imposition of the official religion reflected in the curioshare represents Jefferson’s move towards a state that, while broadening its scope and leading the crises, guarantees freedom of opinion. It would seem that if Cyrus had succeeded in securing the ancients in the ancient world with the degree of abandonment and the existence of primitive religious sects in an endless conflict, they would guarantee the impartiality of the state on an extent to the extent of the Achaemenid empire, It is repeated. At the time of writing the Jefferson Religious Freedom Charter, 112 years before the Cyrus Human Rights Core Principle The archpomists of the British Assyriot of Persia were excavated out of the soil by the royal archeologist, and historic circles of the existence of a plan embodying the revival of the rights of religious minorities during his reign, Cyrus’s tolerance was reached through Greek and Latin sources of modernity. Effectiveness of Thomas Jefferson This means the rule of a number of Achaemenid kings in the notes that he was on the margins of the book “Treatise on the manners and spirit of nations” by Voltaire, political philosopher of the Enlightenment in France wrote the eyes there and seen that the failure to impose a state religion and the religious tolerance of Darius I, who was drawn along the Achaemenid Cyrus monarchy.

The Founding Fathers of America and the Cross of Absolute Autocracy

One of the concerns of the founding fathers of America after the establishment of the new government was the question of whether a righteous government can reach and extend on a scale around a continent (in this case, the United States with multiple states and internal chaos resulting from the revolution)? The answer to this concern is the introduction of the Achaemenid Empire in the time of Cyrus as a model of the successful operation of a broad-based, ethical and legalist political system. A model that shows how ethical values can be integrated into the administration of government. The new political system that Jefferson and his entourage had achieved (by rebuilding the Athenian direct democracy and transforming it into a territorially representative democracy) did not fit into the autonomous autocracy system of Cyrus. However, the blow of the moral spirit in his government, the type of justice and the manner in which power balances in vast areas could have inspired them in the emerging American democracy. On the other hand, at the onset of the Republican system in the United States, while the pillars of the constitutions were not adequately explained and tested, there was a fear of concentrating power in the president and turning him into absolute power.

Hence, the founding fathers were obsessed with discussing the scope of the authority and the manner in which the first person was governed. In the meantime, the image that Xenophon possessed from the ethical attributes and the virtues of Cyrus in power in the curioshare was a scroll that could point out the deviation from the original path.

An American Iranian scholar, Richard Fray, was busy studying research on the impact of Cyrus the Great on the founding fathers of America in his later years. Hence, the founding fathers were obsessed with discussing the scope of the authority and the manner in which the first person was governed. In the meantime, the image that Xenophon possessed from the ethical attributes and the virtues of Cyrus in power in the curioshare was a scroll that could point out the deviation from the original path.

At the same time that Thomas Jefferson and his colleagues searched for the modern rule of thought and the foundations of new political ideas in the ruins of the Cyrus Empire in the Greek and Latin works, in Iran he was known as the tombstone and his grave stone called the Mausoleum of the Prophet Solomon. It was still time that in 1818, British diplomat and British explorer Robert Kirper, after a thousand years of obscurity, would have to show that the stone building on the Murghab plain of Iran is the same as the Achaemenid Cyrus monastery.