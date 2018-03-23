Trump Replacing His National Security Adviser With Hawkish Ex-Diplomat

U.S. President Donald Trump is replacing his national security adviser, the latest in a number of recent high-level staff changes coming 14 months into his term. In a tweet Thursday evening, Trump announced that Army Lt. General H.R. McMaster will be succeeded by John Bolton, who is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and currently an analyst on the conservative Fox News ChannelI am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

A White House official said Trump and McMaster “mutually agreed” that the career military officer would resign his post and retire.

“The two have been discussing this for some time,” according to the official. “The timeline was expedited as they both felt it was important to have the new team in place, instead of constant speculation. This was not related to any one moment or incident, rather it was the result of ongoing conversations between the two.”

McMaster said in a statement, “After 34 years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer, after which I will leave public service.”