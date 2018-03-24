I Am American

A Poem

I am black, white, yellow, brown and red;

I am a Democrat, Republican or Independent;

I am an immigrant or natural born citizen and though I too have felt the pain of discrimination it has not been as severe as others. Discrimination I fear is a hateful characteristic of the human race, one we unfortunately share. I hope, however, that when we see a genuine act of discrimination occurring, we remember how we felt as the victim and find a peaceful and logical way to end it;

I am Christian, Jew, Muslim, Buddhist, Agnostic, Atheist;

I enjoy all kinds of food, music, culture and holiday traditions;

But as an American I mostly enjoy the traditions of the fourth of July, apple pie, hot dogs and Chevrolet;

I Am American I Am Proud

I am proud to come from three immigrant grandparents;

I am proud and moved by the stories of their struggles to come to the United States;

I am humbled by the obstacles they overcame to make a new home;

I am proud that they struggled to learn English in order to find a job;

I am proud of the long hours they worked to make ends meet;

I am proud that they did not look for a free hand out rather then work;

I am proud that they instilled in my parents the same work and moral ethic;

I am proud that my parents have instilled that in me;

I am proud that diversity was not something they were forced to do but rather something that just came naturally;

I am proud that my grandparents and parents shared friendships with those different than I in race, ethnicity, religion, and political view, in other words we didn’t see a difference and I am proud for how much I learned through their friendships;

I am proud that they taught me to treat people as I want to be treated;

I am proud that they taught me to judge one by their acts not their appearance;

I am proud that they taught me to accept that we could only afford the $5.00 sneaker and to wear them proudly, to be humble and kind;

I am proud that they taught me to save for my future;

I am proud that though they never finished high school, that they wanted better for me;

I am proud that our leadership understood that hard working citizens may fall on hard times and developed social programs to assist them through it.

I Am an American,

But I Am Disappointed

I am disappointed some stay on social programs for the wrong reasons, leaving less for the real needy;

I am disappointed that politicians cannot get these programs in order and cast out those undeserving, rather than create more putting this country into further financial peril;

I am disappointed that some find having a second job to better their family is less important than a social event;

I am disappointed that we say we respect life yet do little to show it after it begins;

I am disappointed that some do not understand the value of having children;

I am disappointed by those who by choice come to my country and expect;

I am disappointed by those who think I should change my traditions and customs for them because they are offended rather than introduce theirs to my traditions;

I am disappointed that we do not fully embrace and make welcome those who genuinely want to become and live the American dream emotionally and financially;

I am disappointed by those who are not willing to immerse themselves into learning English rather than expecting we provide an interpreter;

I am disappointed by those who have not struggled or suffered at the hands of discrimination in our history, expect to reap the same benefits without contribution;

I am disappointed by those who don’t appreciate what it means to hold an American passport;

I am disappointed by those who don’t understand that we are not perfect;

I am disappointed by those, who voluntary came here and then cheer for the country of their birth rather than the team representing the stars and stripes; I am disappointed by the politicians who put forth policy and platforms and use race, religion and ethnicity for political gain, caring little for them after the election;

I am disappointed by people who try to categorize us by age, gender, religion, ethnicity, language;

I am disappointed that in order to run for president of this country home aviable chance of winning, you have to be a multi millionaire;

I am disappointed in the amount of money raised for political campaigns, money that could be well spent on other things to benefit he citizens;

I am disappointed that citizenship in the United States is so easily attainable causing its importance to be diluted;

I am disappointed that we allow dual citizenship. Is it fair that someone not born here has an “opt out” country during hard times and war;

I am disappointed that a sports skill is more important than an education;

I am disappointed that a win in sports is so important that talented American athletes are replaced with non-citizens with a higher skill;

I am disappointed that the win of a game is more important than integrity;

I am disappointed with the ban placed on a number of countries, because it is the innocent citizens who are hurt;

I Am an American and

I Hope

I hope that we will erase the word minority from our lives;

I hope that we realize that the there will always be those who have and those who don’t and not to allow ourselves to be bitter over it;

I hope that we see that what is best for the country does not always mean you agree with it;

I hope we realize that only through hard work and fiscal responsibility, is our path to success, not our clothes, the house we live in, the car we drive;

I hope we learn to blame ourselves when we falter instead of someone else;

I hope we learn to love;

I hope that, while we have the right to protest against everything in this country, that we do so without invading the rights of another or taking the life of another;

I hope that celebrities and athletes do not use entertainment venues as a political platform. I go to these events to escape the madness;

I hope we remain globally kind, but understand that our fellow citizens young and old should be the first receivers;

I hope we understand that sometimes donating your time and lending a helping hand is more valuable than money

I hope that we always take pride in ourselves and our neighborhoods;

I hope we respect the neighborhood we live in and not litter, if one can disrespect the ground God has given us to live in, then disrespecting everything else is easy;

I hope that journalists and politicians listen to what they say and realize and how their constituency expects to put them before the party they represent;

I hope we truly begin to understand the financial peril this country is in;

I hope that I do not see a civil war in this country when the solution to most of our problems is through using and understanding the meaning of the words tolerance, ethics, hard work, education, family values (regardless of sexual choice) most of which do not need money to make a difference;

I hope that WE THE PEOPLE learn and understand that we cannot allow anything to divide us as citizens;

When this happens, we become defenders of political systems rather than defenders of our Constitution;

I hope that we learn that we cannot always get what we want, but through compromise we can find a new wholeness;

I hope that we all learn to respect each other — something that I have found over the past decade that we have lost;

And I hope that while we have the right to disagree with a President that we will listen and try to understand what the President (any president) is saying, rather than allowing the media to interpret it for us;

I hope that we learn to understand that a perfect orator is not always the best leader and the imperfect orator is not always the worse;

I hope we understand that a president will not always be able to deliver on the promise but by not supporting a president elected from any political party will not benefit anyone. It will only fuel those who wish to divide us as a people, as a nation, as a friend and as a neighbor;

I hope tonight you will pray for this flag, pray for this nation, pray for those who died, will die or were injured defending it , pray for our citizens who are suffering and pray that our President (whoever it may be at the time) will guide us through all these storms. Continue to protest against unfairness but do so in a manner that is meaningful and reasonable.

And to all of my future Presidents, I hope that you will continue to stand up to those who seek to harm us internally or externally , and while I hope that you can accomplish this with grace and stature, in the end do whatever it takes to defend our honor and our people against those who seek to harm us.