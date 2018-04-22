Iran Arrests Ex-Prosecutor Dubbed ‘Torturer of Tehran’
April 22, 2018
Wanted posters
Since that court decision, Mortazavi apparently couldn’t be found by authorities.
“They could not find him despite the arrest warrant,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi said last week.
After the reports of his disappearance, wanted posters printed by activists began appearing around Tehran.
Mortazavi’s wife and lawyer denied he was missing, but said he was looking to appeal the ruling. His lawyer could not be immediately reached Sunday.
Photojournalist’s death
Canada has blamed Mortazavi for the death in custody of Iranian-Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi in 2003. Iranian reformists accused Mortazavi of trying to stage a cover-up because he reported that Kazemi died of a stroke.
A government committee probing her death later found that she had died of a fractured skull and brain hemorrhage from a blow to the head. No charges were filed against Mortazavi.
He is detested by those pushing for social and political reforms. Critics have dubbed him the “butcher of the press,” and the “torturer of Tehran” because he was behind the closure of some 120 newspapers and the jailing of many journalists and political activists over the past decade.
