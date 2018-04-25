Trump, Macron Eye ‘New Deal’ as Iran Deadline Looms

The French leader said he discussed with Trump the desire for “a new deal with Iran” that would also address the country’s ballistic missile program and include a political solution to constrain Iran’s activities in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini defended the existing Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), telling reporters Wednesday it needs to be preserved.

“The deal is working,” she said. “President Macron stressed it yesterday in the White House very clearly that we believe that the full implementation of the JCPOA is essential for European security and for the security of the region, and the Europeans will stick to that.”

Trump gave no indication Tuesday as to whether he will pull the U.S. out of the existing nuclear deal with Tehran, but he issued a warning to Iran.

“If they restart their nuclear program, they will have bigger problems than they have ever had before,” Trump said during a meeting with Macron in the Oval Office. “You can mark it down.”