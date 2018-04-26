Iranian Steel Workers Hold Protests

VOA – Dozens of steel workers in northern Iran have staged a public protest outside government buildings to call for pressure on their employer to hand over several months’ worth of unpaid wages. Iranian state-run news agency ILNA said about 100 workers of the Qazvin Steel Company rallied on Wednesday outside the provincial governor’s office in Qazvin, before moving on to a judiciary building.

ILNA said the demonstrators, representing about half of the company’s workforce, raised several complaints, including months of nonpayment of salaries and premiums for working in hazardous conditions, and years of nonpayment of corporate contributions for health insurance. The workers also demanded job security.