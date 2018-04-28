Pompeo Arrives in Saudi Arabia on First Stop of Middle East Trip to Brief Allies on Iran

VOA – After making his diplomatic debut in Brussels at the NATO foreign ministers meeting, new U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday on the first stop on a swing through the Middle East. The three day trip, during which he is expected to brief U.S. allies on administration policy towards Iran, also includes stops in Israel and Jordan. Friday Pompeo said no decision has been made on whether President Donald Trump will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, adding that negotiations are ongoing.

At his first news conference in his new job, Pompeo said, “Absent a substantial fix, absent overcoming the shortcomings, the flaws of the deal, he [President Trump] is unlikely to stay in that deal past this May.”

Pompeo said he had discussed the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, with his NATO counterparts. The top U.S. diplomat said this issue likely would be high on the agenda when he travels to the Middle East after leaving Brussels.