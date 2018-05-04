Democratic Midterm Gains Could Alter Trump Presidency

Opinion polls give Democrats an edge looking ahead to the balloting in November, and Trump is trying to get his supporters excited about turning out at the polls. “You know what it is? You get complacent,” he said. “We cannot be complacent. We have to go out, right?”

The president also told supporters not to pay attention to Democrats who insist they have the House all but won in November.

“We’ve got to go out and we’ve got to fight like hell and we have got to win the House and win the Senate,” Trump told the audience. “And I think we are going to do great in the Senate and I think we are going to do great in the House because the economy is so good.”

Democratic advantage

According to the website RealClearPolitics, the Democrats enjoy a generic ballot advantage of nearly 7 percentage points over the Republicans looking ahead to November. RealClearPolitics averaged several recent polls and found that 45.6 percent of those surveyed said they would support Democratic congressional candidates in November, compared with 38.9 percent who said they would vote for Republicans. Analysts see the generic ballot as a key indicator of party strength heading into the midterms.

Historically, the president’s party usually loses congressional seats two years after winning the White House.The losses are usually worse if the president’s public approval rating is under 50 percent. Trump’s approval has recently averaged about 41 percent.