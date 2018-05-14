The food you buy is really sprinkling

BBC – It's probably happened to you in a supermarket aisle, or maybe at home while making a favourite family recipe. You'll notice something odd – a can of tomato soup seems to hold less than it did, or the tuna used to be enough for three sandwiches, not two. It might dawn on you in the bathroom, where last month the household went through twelve rolls of toilet paper, up from the usual 9 or 10. According to the UK's Office of National Statistics, 2,529 products on supermarket shelves decreased in size or weight in the five years between 2012 and 2017 You aren't imagining things. If you look closely at the fine print on the packaging, you may see it has changed ever so slightly, the numbers ticked down by a few ounces, the sheets on those rolls have grown shorter. And there have probably been many, many times that you just haven't noticed. All around you, all the time, many consumer products are growing lighter, thinner, less substantial – all while maintaining the same price. Of course, when people do spot this state of affairs, they raise a hue and cry. When Toblerone chocolate bars in some UK shops changed their distinctive row of chocolate mountain peaks, the news media and the public hit the roof. "We chose to change the shape to keep the product affordable for our customers," Toblerone's parent company, Mondelez International, wrote on their Facebook page.

It's clearly the sort of public relations problem that most brands would prefer to avoid. To boot, long before products hit shelves, there are usually costs incurred to re-tool manufacturing facilities to accommodate an altered package, says Pierre Chandon, a professor of marketing at France's European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD). And yet, the shrinkage continues.

So why are the products on our shelves continuing to shrink? The answers lie not only in rising costs of commodities, but also in certain peculiarities of human perception and some unsettling trends in business.

While most people will react to the “shrinkflation” of the products they buy each week with momentary outrage, some go further – they remember. Edgar Dworsky is one such individual. The retired consumer rights lawyer, who runs the watchdog site MousePrint.org, has a collection of old bottles, boxes, and packets stored in his home in the Boston area that document how products in US grocery stores have downsized over the past few decades – though the practice may be as old as packaged goods.

“One of the earliest examples I saw of downsizing, growing up as a kid, was coffee,” Dworsky recalls. At that time, customers expected to buy a 16oz (454g), or one-pound, package of coffee along with their half-gallon (2.27 litres) of ice cream and a gallon (4.55 litres) of milk. He still has one of the original 16-ounce cans of coffee in his garage, he says. But all that changed.

“Suddenly, the contents of the coffee can started shrinking. The can was the same size, but there was now 13oz of coffee,” Dworsky goes on. Some years ago, when he called a coffee manufacturer during a bout of downsizing and asked what was going on, he got an amazingly whimsical answer: “’We’ve fluffed up the beans to expose more sides of each little granule. And it just doesn’t fit in the can anymore! We had to put less in.’” He found this less than convincing.

Dworsky has in fact heard a similar argument concerning toilet paper – rolls got shorter because the paper was supposedly now “so fluffy” that it couldn’t fit in people’s toiler paper holders without a reduction in length, Dworsky says one manufacturer told him.

Consumer watchdog Which? found in 2016 that some brands of toilet paper have lost up to 14% of the number of sheets per roll over two years, without any corresponding drop in price.

Products where fluff could not possibly enter the picture are shrinking too: Some toothpastes have started being sold in tubes that hold less and consequently cost more per millilitre. A study of US breakfast cereals over a three-year period by researchers at Arizona State University and Cornell University in New York found 15 products suffered a reduction in packet size, and in the majority this resulted in an increase in the relative cost for each ounce (28g) of cereal.

Research by the BBC earlier in 2018 also revealed that many popular chocolate bars have reduced in size over the past four years. A Twix, for example, has lost 13.8% of its weight since 2014, while Kit Kat Chunky bars are 16.7% lighter.

Folklore suggests downsizing began in the era of nickel-chocolate vending machines, Dworsky says. In the misty past, about a hundred years ago, some chocolate vending machines took only five-cent coins. When the cost of making the chocolate went up, the story goes, the vendor couldn’t just raise the price without building new machines. Instead, they asked for the bars to be made slightly smaller.

Dworsky points out that there isn’t any evidence of these specific events, but this it is a good example of the kind of situation that can lead to downsizing today. When costs rise, a company has three options: raise the price; make smaller packages; change the ingredients.

Changing the recipe is a risky business. Not only is there the problem of a product that doesn’t taste right – as Chandon, the INSEAD marketing professor, puts it, the three most important things in food are taste, taste, and taste – but secretly substituting sub-par or artificial ingredients can result in a much more serious backlash against a company than even downsizing. “From the late 1970s to the late 1990s, there was some egregious reformulation going on,” says Mark Lang, a professor of marketing at University of Tampa, Florida, who spent many years as a grocery executive.

This reformulating ­– switching in hydrogenated oils, artificial sweeteners, and other substances to stand in for more expensive ingredients, for example – helped with the bottom line. But for many people, it marked a breach of trust between consumers and food manufacturers. Lang says that while activists and foodies have rejected such practices for a long time, in the last few years there has also been an unmistakable backlash from shoppers.