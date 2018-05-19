Native Americans on Farm Bill: Help Us Feed Ourselves

VOA – Native American agricultural activists expressed relief that the House Friday failed to pass an $868 billion spending bill that funds agriculture and nutrition assistance programs. “Today’s vote in the U.S. House provides an opportunity for even more Indian tribes to join the coalition in our efforts to raise public awareness of the risks and opportunities for Indian Country in the Farm Bill,” said Zach Ducheneaux, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota who serves board of directors of the Intertribal Agriculture Council (IAC). Earlier this month, Ducheneaux and other representatives of the Native Farm Bill Coalition (NFBC) held three days of talks with lawmakers and officials at the White House and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Their message: We want a farm bill that includes our voices and better reflects the unique needs of Indian Country.

The farm bill, first passed in the 1930s, covers an array of agricultural and food programs administered by the Department of Agriculture, from farming to nutrition to credit and debt structuring. Congress reauthorizes the bill every five years, but negotiations can delay final passage for months, even years.

Native American farmers want Congress to give tribes more parity.

“Wherever you see the reference to state and local governments in the bill, we want to see ‘tribal governments’ included as well,” said Mariah Gladstone, a member of Montana’s Blackfeet tribe who lobbies for tribal food sovereignty — roughly defined as the ability to feed themselves.

Native Americans are particularly concerned about changes governing federal nutrition programs. About a quarter of Native Americans receive food assistance, and in some communities, as many as 80 percent. They may choose between the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

SNAP offers monthly benefits through electronic debit cards, which are used to purchase groceries from authorized stores.

FDPIR is currently administered by the USDA through state agencies or Indian tribal organizations. They place orders on behalf of tribes from a list of about 100 available surplus foods, which FDPIR purchases and ships.

The 2018 farm bill has added a controversial work requirement: To receive SNAP benefits, adults would be required either to work or participate in job training for at least 20 hours a week.

“That is a huge concern,” said Gladstone. “The issue isn’t a lack of training or education. Many times, it’s just the fact that there are no jobs available.”

The First Nations Development Institute reports that about half of American Indian-Alaska Native (AI-AN) people live in sparsely populated, rural areas, sometimes hundreds of kilometers away from jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the AI-AN unemployment rate in 2016 stood at 8.9 percent, compared to an overall U.S. rate of 4.9 percent.