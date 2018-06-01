Iranian Workers Say Major Factory Being Mismanaged into Oblivion

ILNA said one of the workers’ main grievances concerns wages, which they said have dropped to $120 a month. It said the workers want the factory to be revived and employment maintained.

Tabriz is a hub of heavy industries, including the manufacture of vehicles, machine tools, refineries, pharmaceuticals, leather goods and carpets.

Iran has seen frequent public protests since December, with dozens to hundreds of people denouncing business leaders and local and national officials they accuse of mismanagement and oppression.