Official: Iran to Begin Process to Boost Uranium Enrichment Capacity

Iran’s ultimate authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday he had ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity if a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers falls apart after the U.S. withdrawal from it last month.

“The leader [Khamenei] meant that we should accelerate some process … linked to our nuclear work capacity to move forward faster in case needed,” Kamalvandi said.

European signatories of the accord back the deal but have concerns over Iran’s ballistic missile program and its influence in the Middle East. Iran says the two issues are non-negotiable.