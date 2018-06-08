Hackers Hit Second Iranian Airport with Opposition Message

The message reads: “Attention, attention. We, Tapandegan, in another protest action, are currently taking control of the computer systems of this airport. Two weeks ago, in protest against the wastage of the Iranian people’s money and lives by (Iran’s) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, we took control of the computer systems in Mashhad airport. Today, by voicing our support for Iranian strikers, we are doing the same thing. Until when will this regime deprive people of their rights to have a better livelihood and economic situation?! Until when?! We will not choke off our voices. We will continue these actions. If you support us, take a photo of this and share it. #National_strike #Truckers_strike”

Iranian truck drivers went on strike for more than a week beginning May 22 in several parts of Iran, using social media to mobilize and share images of themselves protesting low wages and rising business costs.

Rastgoo told YJC that the hackers displayed the message on the airport screens for four minutes before authorities regained control of the monitors. He said authorities were investigating who was responsible for the hack and whether it originated from inside or outside of Iran.

The main Iranian state news agency IRNA said the hackers “switched off” the Tabriz airport monitors for several minutes but made no mention of the anti-government message that was displayed.

In its first tweet on May 24, Tapandegan’s account posted a full-screen graphic of an anti-government message displayed that day on monitors at Mashhad International Airport in northeastern Iran.

ما گروه تپندگان در یک اقدام اعتراض آمیز بر سیستمهای کامپیوتری فرودگاه مشهد مسلط شدیم. پنج ماه از اعتراضات سراسری گذشته و سپاه پاسداران همچنان جان و بیت المال مردم ایران را در غزه لبنان وسوریه به تباهی میدهد. تا کی؟! اگر با ما همدردید به اشتراک بگذارید#تپندگان #اعتراضات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/ygEpB1ox9L — tapandegan (@tapandegan) May 24, 2018

The earlier message also criticized Iran’s IRGC, saying it was wasting the Iranian people’s lives and money on involvement in foreign conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. Photos of the hacked screens in Mashhad were shared by hundreds of Iranians on social media.

Iran has seen frequent nationwide protests this year by demonstrators angered by local and national officials and business leaders who they accuse of corruption and oppression. The two anti-government hacks at Iranian airports are the only incidents of their kind since the protests began in late December.