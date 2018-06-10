White House Advisers Assail Canada’s Trudeau Over Tariff Remarks

VOA – A key White House adviser assailed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday, contending that he “stabbed us in the back” and undermined U.S. President Donald Trump after he left the G-7 economic summit to head to Singapore for nuclear weapons talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow blamed the Canadian leader for saying at a news conference that new U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel were “insulting,” prompting Trump to direct U.S. officials to rebuff its allies and refuse to sign the traditional end-of-summit communique in Quebec.

“We leave and then he pulls this sophomoric political stunt for domestic consideration,” Kudlow told CNN. “You just don’t behave that way. It’s a betrayal.”

Kudlow said Trump had negotiated the communique in “good faith,” and had called at the summit for “no tariffs, free trade.” But Kudlow said that after Trump left the gathering hours early to head to Singapore, “He gets up in a plane and then… Trudeau stabs him.” He said Trump “is not going to let a Canadian prime minister push him around.”

Kudlow added, “You can’t put Trump in a position of being weak going into the meeting with Kim,” where Trump is hopeful of negotiating the dismantling of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News, “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door… that’s what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference.”