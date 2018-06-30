Business Leader: Iran Lost 50,000 Jobs in Three Months

Target of million jobs

Selahvarzi also is quoted as saying the aim was to create 1 million jobs in the current Persian year that began in March. It was unclear to whose aim he was referring, but his disclosure of job losses in the first quarter of the year suggests Iran is lagging far behind that job creation goal.

The United States withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last month, starting the process of re-imposing tough sanctions on the Iranian energy sector that produces the country’s main export, oil.

Since then, Iran’s rial has weakened to a record low against the dollar on the black market on fears the U.S. sanctions will curb oil exports that serve as the country’s main revenue source.

Value of rial drops

In a Thursday interview on VOA Persian’s NewsHour program, Iran analyst and former Glasgow University political science professor Reza Taghizadeh said the plunging value of the rial has exacerbated Iran’s job losses, particularly in manufacturing.

“With the declining value of the national currency, the incentive to invest in Iran’s economy, for domestic investors or foreign investors, drops substantially,” Taghizadeh said. “And if there are no imports coming into Iran [because the rising dollar makes them more expensive], that will significantly affect what domestic manufacturers can make.”