Gunfire, Clashes Amid Iran Protests Over Water Scarcity

VOA – Hundreds of Iranians have demonstrated against water shortages in a southwestern city, in one of the biggest water-related protests that Iran has seen so far this year. Video clips verified by VOA Persian and sent by residents of Khorramshahr showed large crowds protesting in the streets of the inland port city Friday. Located in Iran’s Khuzestan province, Khorramshahr is adjacent to the Karun River that forms the border with Iraq. The region has suffered shortages of drinkable water for months, in part due to a lack of rainfall. Residents who spoke to VOA Persian said they also blame the shortages on perceived government mismanagement of water supplies and suspected government transfers of those supplies to Iraq and nearby Kuwait. Earlier this month, some residents broke open and filmed a pipe carrying fresh water toward the Iraqi border, a revelation that outraged many locals as the video spread on social media.

State run news agency Fars reported the Khorramshahr protest, saying about 300 people demonstrated against the rising salinity of the city’s running water.

In one video clip of the protest, dozens of angry residents confronted the city’s governor, Vali-olah Hayati, accusing him of incompetence and saying he should be ashamed and leave his post.