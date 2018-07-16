Trump Fails to Blame Putin for Election Meddling

VOA – President Donald Trump says he spent a “great deal of time” addressing Russian meddling in the U.S. election during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki but he wouldn’t directly criticize his Russian counterpart over the issue. “During today’s meeting I addressed the issue of Russian interference in our elections. I felt this was a message best delivered in person,”Trump told reporters during joint news conference with the Russian leader. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election,but Putin, in his remarks Monday, said “I had to repeat that the Russian state never interfered, and does not plan to interfere in internal American electoral process.”

When asked who he believes on the issue of election meddling, Trump said he has great confidence in U.S. intelligence agencies but also noted Putin was extremely strong in his denial.

Trump said his overall talks with Putin went well.”Our relationship has never been worse than it is now. However, that changed as of about four hours ago,” he said.

Putin said the talks were held in a frank and business-like manner and called them a success.