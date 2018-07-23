Trump to Iran: ‘Never Threaten the United States’

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to “never threaten the United States,” or the Islamic Republic would suffer historical consequences. He appeared to be responding to reports earlier in the day quoting Rouhani warning Trump, “Don’t play with the lion’s tail. This would only lead to regret.” “America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani said.

Gen. Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar, a senior officer in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, dismissed Trump’s statement as “psychological warfare” and said Trump would not take action against Iran.

Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said he had spoken to Trump “over the last several days” and said the president “told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before.”

Asked if Trump ran the risk of inciting a war with his tweet, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said,”Look, the president is responding to Iran, and he’s not going to allow them to continue to make threats against America. If anybody is inciting anything, look no further than to Iran.”