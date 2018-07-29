However, they note people are motivated by different things.
“Not all highly educated people will flock to the same areas, though,” they wrote. “Some may prefer to have many people with similar education levels around them for socializing and career connections. Others may want to be a big fish in a little pond. Not every city will provide the same quality of life to those with higher education, either.”
Here are the top 10 educated cities:
Ann Arbor, Michigan (third year in a row)
Washington, DC Metropolitan Area
Silicon Valley, California
Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina
San Francisco-Oakland, California
Madison, Wisconsin
Boston Metropolitan Area
Austin, Texas
Seattle, Washington
Bridgeport Metropolitan Area, Connecticut
Here are the least educated cities:
Ocala, Florida
Fresno, California
Stockton-Lodi, California
Salinas, California
Hickory, North Carolina
Modesto, California
Bakersfield, California
McAllen, Texas
Brownsville, Texas
Visalia-Porterville, California
