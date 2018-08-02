Trump Administration Pares Legal Immigration, Attorneys Say

He came from Bulgaria to study at an American university 13 years ago. He received a master’s degree, followed by a doctorate. J.B., who prefers not to be identified by his real name, told VOA that life in the U.S. has been going great. He has been working as a visiting professor for a U.S. college. “I’m happy to be working with my alma mater. I love my job. I love my students and the department I work in,” he said. J.B. has been allowed to work under a student visa, and his university has offered longer-term employment if he can get a work visa. But he is afraid his petition will not be approved.

J.B.’s fears are well-founded, according to three immigration attorneys who told VOA they are seeing cases where Trump administration initiatives are curbing legal immigration on multiple fronts.

“Nobody knows what’s going on. The officer’s confused. The applicant is confused. The lawyer doesn’t know what’s going on. It’s just a mess. It’s a huge mess. It’s dysfunction on a national scale is how I would explain it,” said immigration lawyer Shabnam Lotfi.

More specifically, J.B.’s lawyer, Jennifer Minear, said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has started denying petitions for people hoping to change status from an F-1 student visa to an H-1B work visa, if they have accumulated more than 12 months of what USCIS calls practical training during their degree program.