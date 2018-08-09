California Fire May Rage Until September, Officials Say

The Mendocino Complex Fire was one of 18 burning throughout the state Wednesday.

In southern California, authorities arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of arson in connection with the blaze in the Cleveland National Forest south of Los Angeles.

That fire, which began Monday, has already burned 26 square kilometers (10 square miles). A dozen cabins have burned, and several rural canyons have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders. Officials didn’t immediately know how many people were affected.

The fire was only 5 percent contained as of Wednesday.