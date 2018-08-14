Iran Jails One Civic Activist, Frees Another Held for 10 Years

Davari, who is in his mid-20s, previously had been arrested in Yasuj in March of this year on charges of acting against Iran’s national security. He was released days later on bail of 500 million rials, or $12,000.

In the case of the released Iranian activist, CHRI posted a tweet saying authorities freed 40-year-old Jafar Eghdami from a prison in the northern city of Karaj on Monday, as he finished serving a 10-year sentence for taking photos at a sensitive site — the Khavaran cemetery on the southeastern outskirts of Tehran.

Earlier this year, HRANA reported that Eghdami had been arrested for photographing a 2008 ceremony at Khavaran, where family members had gathered to commemorate political prisoners who were executed and buried at the site in 1988.

Human rights groups have said Iran’s Islamist rulers secretly executed thousands of political prisoners in 1988 and buried them in unmarked mass graves, including at Khavaran. Most of those killed were members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) group.

Prior to his 2008 conviction, Iranian authorities had arrested Eghdami several times in relation to his civic activism.