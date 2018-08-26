Earthquake Hits Western Iran, Killing 2

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has hit western Iran, killing at least two people and injuring more than 250 others.A The earthquake, and at least three aftershocks, hit Kermanshah province early Sunday. Officials said a 70-year-old man and a pregnant woman were killed. The epicenter of the quake struck cities near Iran’s mountainous border with Iraq at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers. Media reports say the earthquake was felt in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital which is more than 300 kilometers from the Iranian border. Iran sits on two major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.