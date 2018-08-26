Report: Iran Says Some OPEC Members Act in Accordance with US Policy

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said some members of oil producer group OPEC were acting in accordance with U.S. policies, Iran’s Khaneye Mellat

news agency reported on Friday.”Some members are interpreting the latest OPEC decision on oil output differently … and are acting in accordance with the policies of the U.S.,” the agency quoted Zanganeh as saying. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies in June to raise output from July, with Iran’s arch-rival Saudi Arabia pledging a “measurable” supply boost but giving no specific numbers.

Iran told OPEC this month that no member country should be allowed to take over another member’s share of oil exports, expressing concern about a Saudi offer to pump more crude amid U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales starting in November.