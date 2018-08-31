Iran Intelligence Chief Acknowledges Having Israeli Spy

Iran’s intelligence minister has boasted on state television about his country’s successful recruitment of a former Cabinet-level official from a “hostile” country, signaling Tehran’s first acknowledgment of compromising an arrested Israeli official. Speaking on state TV late Tuesday, Mahmoud Alavi claimed his agency had a “member of the Cabinet of a hostile country” in hand. He did not name the country or individual, but said it showed “the counter-espionage sector of the Intelligence Ministry is one the most powerful among world’s intelligence services.”

Alavi’s language and recent events signal he’s referring to Israel, one of Iran’s Mideast archrivals.