Iran’s Currency Hits Record Low Versus US Dollar for 2nd Straight Day

Iranians’ demand for dollars has soared since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in May and vowed to re-impose U.S. economic sanctions on the country. The move triggered fears that U.S. sanctions would reduce Iranian exports of oil and other goods, and make imports more expensive.

Washington reimposed a first set of economic sanctions on Iran last month and is scheduled to enact a second and tougher set of sanctions in November, in a bid to pressure Tehran to give up what the U.S. says is its nuclear weapons ambitions. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.