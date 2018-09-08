Trump Wants Justice Department Probe of ‘Resistance’ Writer

President Donald Trump declared Friday that the U.S. Justice Department should work to identify the writer of a New York Times opinion piece purportedly submitted by a member of an administration “resistance” movement straining to thwart his most dangerous impulses. Trump cited “national security” as the reason for such a probe, and in comments to reporters he called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to open the investigation. He also said he was exploring bringing legal action against the newspaper over Wednesday’s publication of the essay. “Jeff should be investigating who the author of that piece was because I really believe it’s national security,” Trump said. If the person has a high-level security clearance, he said, “I don’t want him in those meetings.”

It’s all but unthinkable that the Justice Department could open an investigation into the op-ed article. Though it was strongly critical of Trump, no classified information appears to have been revealed by the author or leaked to the newspaper, which would be one crucial bar to clear before a leak investigation could be contemplated.

Still Trump’s call was the latest test of the independence of his Justice Department, which is supposed to make investigative and charging decisions without political interference from the White House.

A day earlier, Trump’s top lieutenants stepped forward to repudiate the op-ed in a show of support for their incensed boss, who has ordered aides to unmask the writer.

Cabinet responses

By email, by tweet and on camera, the denials paraded in from Cabinet-level officials, and even Vice President Mike Pence. Senior officials in key national security and economic policy roles charged the article’s writer with cowardice, disloyalty and action against America’s interests in harsh terms that mimicked the president’s own word