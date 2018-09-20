US Catholic Church Plans Hotline for Complaints of Abuse by Bishops

“They have used their authority and power to manipulate and sexually abuse others. They have allowed the fear of scandal to replace genuine concern and care for those who have been victimized by abusers.”

The Catholic Church faces crises worldwide involving sexual abuse of minors. In the United States, the scandal has focused on church leaders after former Washington Archbishop Theodore McCarrick stepped down as a cardinal in July following sexual abuse allegations.

A Pennsylvania grand jury report in August alleged bishops tried to hide accusations that about 1,000 children and adults were abused by 301 priests over 70 years.

Last week, Pope Francis ordered an investigation into a West Virginia bishop accused of sexually harassing adults.

The “third-party” hotline will allow people to report sexual abuse of a minor or adult by a bishop and direct those complaints to civil authorities and the “appropriate” church authorities, the USCCB statement said.

The bishops’ conference will develop a code of conduct specifically for bishops, and establish policies “addressing restrictions on bishops who were removed or resigned because of allegations of sexual abuse of minors or sexual harassment of or misconduct with adults, including seminarians and priests,” the statement said.

New York’s attorney general issued civil subpoenas last week to all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of a sex abuse investigation.

In one of the largest settlements stemming from a sexual abuse case in the Catholic Church, the Brooklyn Diocese said on Tuesday it agreed to pay $27.5 million to four men abused by a catechism teacher when they were children.