Pentagon: Young, Single Women on Navy Ships Most Likely to be Sexually Assaulted

The Pentagon was reported as one of the safest places to work.

The Pentagon commissioned the nonpartisan Rand Corp. to conduct the study and then contested the group’s findings, delaying the release of the results for years.

Don Christensen, president of Protect Our Defenders and the former top prosecutor for the Air Force, said the delay was “extremely disappointing.”

The delay means that the findings do not likely portray an accurate account of what is currently happening on the bases.

The findings, however, present a harrowing picture of sexual abuse across the military, which has had a long history of ineffective efforts to stem the tide of sexual abuse on its installations.​