Howard C. Baskerville

H. Guilak, M.D.

Who was Howard Conklin Baskerville? What was he doing in Iran? How did he get there? Probably most Iranians don’t have the slightest idea of who he was? The story goes back over a century, and to be exact in the third decade of the nineteenth century.

In 1828-29 the first Americans were sent to Iran. They were missionaries from the Presbyterian Church, destined for the city of Urumiyeh in the state of Azerbaijan, on the northwestern corner of Iran. The goal of the mission was helping the Assyrian refugees. These escapees sought refuge in Iran because of the cruelty and brutality of the Russians and the Turks. The first missionaries were Dr. Timothy Dwight and Reverend Eli Smith, who settled in the city of Urumiyeh.

The scope of the operation widened as the time went on. In 1834 Reverend Justin Perkins and his wife were sent to Tabriz, Azerbaijan and a year later Dr. Asahel Grant and his wife joined the group.

The group was able to open the first evangelical mission in Urumiyeh in 1835. In 1839, Reverend Perkins received a decree from Mohammad Shah Ghajar (1808-1848/ King 1834-1848) permitting him to open a school for teaching mathematics, physics, geometry, and science. In 1840, the mission received a portable printing machine, which they used to facilitate the teaching process as well as their communications. In 1880, the Persian fonts were added to the printer, giving missionaries a freer hand to reach the public.

With the Persian font, they were able to print pamphlets for the Iranian freedom fighters. The mission in 1848, began publishing a periodical called “The ray of Light.” regularly printed until the start of the WWI. The mission grew larger and broadened its scope of function from education to health, it opened hospitals and clinics in several areas of the country and gave the native the benefit of much-advanced medical practice.

Fast forward to the twentieth century, and toward the end of the first decade, the era that we will be dealing with, “the epoch of Howard C. Baskerville.” I feel it will be appropriate to begin the subject by the first impression of one of his students, Dr. R. S. Shafagh.

“I was one of the part-time students of the American Memorial School founded by the Presbyterian Board in Tabriz, my native city. I was about fifteen…. It was in the schoolyard; I believe that we were introduced to a handsome young man with bright blue eyes, smiling through his glasses, “This is the new teacher”, we were told, “His name is Baskerville.”

Dr. R. S. Shafagh

Howard Conklin Baskerville:

He was born on April 10, 1885, in North Platte, Nebraska, and graduated from Princeton University, School of Theology in 1907. Following his graduation, he signed a three-year contract with the Presbyterian Mission Board and sent to Tabriz for teaching science and English at the American Memorial School.

As a Youngman of exceptional quality, he soon made many friends, not only among the Americans but amid the Iranians, mainly his students. One of his colleagues, Dr. E. M. Dodd, described him: “I remember him as eager, earnest, determined and hard working. He always seemed busy and going somewhere. He had high ideals and was deeply religious…”

Shortly after his arrival, he befriended an Iranian patriot and nationalist, Hossein Sharifzadeh, and was influenced by the thinking of this newly found acquaintance. The assassination of Sharafizadeh by the Iranian government left an extremely bitter taste with the young American teacher. The incident brought him closer to his students, in particular with one; S. R. Shafagh (later Dr. Shafagh, Professor of Persian Literatures at Tehran University).

Dr. Shafagh recounts an incident that Baskerville called him into his office, sometime in 1908 and asked him about the upheaval that was going on in the the city of Tabriz. Shafagh stated that he told him what he knew of, which was not very much. Shafagh goes on and declares that Baskerville reciprocated by giving him a short chronicle of the American War of Independence.

Early 1900 was a turbulent time in the history of Iran. The nationalist and patriots were gathering their power to fight the corrupt kings of the Ghajar Dynasty. In 1907 Mohammad Ali Shah was crowned as the King. He was against the democracy and the democratic rules and imprisoned many of the freedom seekers and killed a number of them. He dissolved the Parliament (Majles) which in his view as a menace to his reign.

Mohammad Ali Shah’s action caused severe upheaval throughout the nation. Riots started, almost all over the country. In Tabriz (Azerbaijan) the nationalists gathered under the leadership of Sattar Khan fighting against the nefarious Shah. The city was under siege by the central government force for months, and the people were in the verge of starvation.

Baskerville followed the incident closely and hurt deeply of what he witnessed: starvation, pain, and disease were rampant. Children were suffering the most. The young teacher, emotionally, could not tolerate viewing the sceneries around the town. Sara McDowell, daughter of Dr. Wright (missionary), wrote: “…. While he was (Baskerville) in Tabriz the city was in the siege, and the people starving. I remember vividly, the children with a distended stomach as a result of eating grass…. These conditions worked much on the sensitive spirit of Mr. Baskerville….”

Baskerville familiarized himself with the history of his host nation. He became an ardent critic of the British Foreign Secretary, Sir Edward Gray, who complotted with Russians to divide the country in 1907, into three spheres of influence. He joined his students and formed a militia group and began giving them military training. Their only firearms were the Short German Rifles obtained from the city’s armory.

Members of the School were not enchanted about this undertaking. He defied Dr. Samuel Graham Wilson’s (The headmaster) request to not interfere with the internal affairs of the host country. The Reverend’s wife, Annie Wilson, who was born in Iran, wrote to Baskerville’s family of her concerns for him, and also telling him, “You know, you are not your own….” To which he responded, “No, I am Persia’s.”

Baskerville and his militia force joined Sattar khan’s militia. However, the Iranian leader did wish for the American to engage in his teaching duties and let the Iranians fight for their difficulties. Baskerville’s mind was made up, he wanted to be part of the people that he came to love and that they loved him.

On April 9, 1909, Sattar Khan gathered all his men for a final decision. On that day, the American Consul in Tabriz, William F. Dotty, pays him a visit. He was visibly uncomfortable with Baskerville’s decision. Sattar Khan asked Shafagh to be the interpreter. He explained his position well, of not wanting for the American to engage in any activities outside of his assigned duties.

The Consul, turning to Baskerville, addressed him, “As an official representative of the United States of America, I am compelled to remind you that as an American citizen you have no right to interfere with the internal politics of this country….You are here to act as a teacher not as revolutionary….I advise you to give up this idea and join the school,”

Baskerville’s response was, “I thank you for your kindness, but I cannot remain calm and watch indifferently the suffering of a people fighting for their rights. I am an American citizen and proud of it, but I am also a human being…. I assure you I am not afraid of any fatal consequence, and I am determined to serve the national cause of Persia.”

On that fatal day of April 19, 1909, Baskerville with his militia was confronting the Iranian government’s troop. There was no real officer in charge, the highest was a Sargent. He advised the American not to stand up and not to attack until all forces are ready and the sign is given. Unfortunately, Baskerville stood up and commence the attack, it did not take long that he fell by a bullet. Shafagh wrote that “Someone screamed, the American is hit.” The nationalists ordered to a collective attack, they were looking for time to recover the wounded.

“The students were the first to reach their teacher, and with the help of several others, we brought him back to safety. I held his head over my chest and noticed the blood was gushing from beneath his necktie. In a few moments, he gave out his last breath.” Shafagh wrote.

His death shook the nation. The editorials of almost every newspapers in the country were about the sacrifice of that young American. On November 15, 1909, in the second session of the National Assembly, his contribution to the nation was recognized. He was given the title of “The American Lafayette.” Taghi Zadeh gave a great speech at that session of Majles. Books were written about him by most famous writers in the nation, i.e., Kasravi, Senator Malek Zadeh, etc.

A group of Tabriz’s businessmen commissioned the artists to make a carpet on his image. In 1950, a metal tablet prepared and with the approval of the American Ambassador in Tehran was placed on his tomb. The tablet engraved with a poem from the Iranian revolutionary poet, Aref, regarding Baskerville:

“Oh, thou, the revered defender of the freedom of men,

Brave leader and supporter of the justice and equity.

Thou hast given thy life for the felicity of Iran,

O, may thy name be eternal, may thy soul be blessed.”