Top

Islamic State Threatens Iran with More Attacks

September 28, 2018 by  

The Iranian government has blamed the attack on “jihadist separatists” within the country.

IS released a video shortly after the attack purporting to show the three gunmen who committed the massacre, but some observers said they did not match the appearances of the attackers.

VOA could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Filed Under: Latest, Latest English
Tagged:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bottom