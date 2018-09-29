Meet Dr. Asghar Chuback, M.D.

Persian Heritage

Asghar Chuback was born in 1928 in Bushehr, Iran. After completing high-school he matriculated at Shiraz University School of Medicine and graduated as the class valedictorian. In honor of this distinction he was awarded a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania for one year of post-graduate training in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

In 1959, Dr. Chuback arrived at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor for six months of intensive English language study. From there, he set off to the University of Pennsylvania for one year of OBGYN training with international students from around the world. It was there that he met several other Iranian students who were also studying various fields of medicine in the United States. They advised Chuback that he should pursue an accredited residency in OBGYN. Taking their advice to heart he first completed a rotating internship at Jersey City Medical Center in New Jersey. It was there that he met his wife Jeanne, a registered nurse. The two would soon marry and move back to Philadelphia where Dr. Chuback would complete a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hahnemann University and Jeanne pursued a master’s degree in nursing at the University of Pennsylvania. They then started a family with the birth of their first daughter, Soraya. Asghar subsequently completed a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at Crozier-Chester Medical Center just outside of Philadelphia.

The family’s next stop was back in New Jersey where they have lived ever since. Dr. Chuback built a very successful private practice in Passaic County and earned his Board Certification in OBGYN. He later became Chief of OBGYN at Barnert Hospital and Passaic General Hospital. He also served on the Executive Committee at each of these institutions. Over subsequent years, the Chuback family grew with the addition of two more daughters, Lily and Susan, and lastly a son, John Asghar.

Dr. and Mrs. Chuback became well known for their tremendous hospitality and generosity in the Iranian-American community over the course of the following 50-plus years. Their home was the place of many large parties; they even held wedding celebrations. In addition, they hosted not only relatives from Iran, but also strangers, who lived in their home for years around the time of the revolution. Their door was always open to anyone in need. They gave a home to many young people in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, took care of them, and made sure that each received a proper education. Dr. Chuback and his wife were also involved for many years in SUSMA, the Shiraz University School of Medicine Alumni Association and the planning of the yearly Now-Rooz celebration gala.

As for the Chuback children, they have all performed admirably, following the example set by their parents. Soraya became a pediatric dentist, Lily an attorney, Susan a cosmetic dentist and John a cardiovascular surgeon. All 4 children married professionals and all remain happily married. Asghar and Jeanne now have 9 beautiful grandchildren who are the center of their universe. Troy, Kylie, Cameron, Yasaman, Darius, Kayla, Payman, Maya and Zara are all on their way to bright and beautiful futures. The three oldest grandchildren are off to auspicious starts. Troy is a dentist now in his residency in Chicago, Kylie is studying for her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in Boston and Cameron is in Law School in Miami. They are setting a fine example for their younger siblings and cousins who are all on very similar paths.

The story of Asghar Chuback is yet another wonderful American dream story. Through hard work, discipline, and ambition this man from a small seaside town in Iran came to the United States and created a successful professional career and a beautiful family. He enthusiastically served his community and contributed greatly to the fabric and future of America.