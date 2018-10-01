Iran Sentences 3 Suspects to Death Over Financial Crimes

Authorities have warned against strikes by truck drivers. There are nearly 1 million truck drivers in Iran, working both in cargo and passenger transportation in cities and intercity roads.

Over the past months, truckers have occasionally stopped working to protest low wages amid searing costs of vehicle parts.

Also Sunday, 153 lawmakers urged President Hassan Rouhani to proceed with his plan to help meet the needs of truck drivers, including access to new tires and spare parts. In recent months, prices of tires tippled in Iran.