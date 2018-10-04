Judge Blocks US from Ending Protections for Some Immigrants

A U.S. federal judge has ordered a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from ending protections that have allowed about 300,000 people from Haiti, Sudan, Nicaragua and El Salvador to live and work in the United States. The U.S. government can grant Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for countries where conditions are unsafe for their nationals to return, or where the government is unable to adequately handle their return because of something like a natural disaster. With TPS revoked, those covered under the program would be subject to deportation from the United States.

‘Harm and great hardship’

Judge Edward Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said in his order Wednesday that without an injunction, the TPS beneficiaries and their children “indisputably will suffer irreparable harm and great hardship.”

He said the government must take actions to preserve the program as it stands, keeping it in place until the court has fully ruled on the overall lawsuit challenging the government’s decision to end TPS for the four countries.

Chen wrote that while those in the TPS program would face hardships if the termination orders go into effect, the government has “failed to establish any real harm where the status quo is maintained” while the legal process continues. He further added the plaintiffs and outside entities that have filed briefs in the case have “established without dispute that local and national economies will be hurt if hundreds of thousands of TPS beneficiaries are uprooted and removed.”

“Beneficiaries who have lived, worked, and raised families in the United States (many for more than a decade), will be subject to removal,” Chen wrote.

Many have children who were born in the U.S. and may be faced with the choice of “bringing their children with them (and tearing them away from the only country and community they have known) or splitting their families apart,” the ruling said.