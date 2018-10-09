Hurricane Michael Gets Stronger on Approach to Florida

Forecasters say Hurricane Michael has strenghtened into a powerful Category 2 storm as it continues on a dangerous path towards the southeastern U.S. state of Florida. The National Hurricane Center says Michael is located about 635 kilometers south of the popular resort town of Panama City, carrying maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers an hour. The storm has already caused damage in Mexico and Cuba. Forecasters say the storm could dump as much as 30 centimeters of rain in western Cuba, triggering life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.