In Tribute to a Great Scientist and an August Personality

Marzie Nejad

On April of this year, Iranian community and scientific world of Physical Chemistry lost one of its prominent members, Dr. Reza Oboodi, an accomplished researcher and inventor,. He had an immensely fruitful life up to the last days of his life, despite being thrown into the scene of a fierce and eventually losing battle ground, fighting against the mighty colon cancer for the last 14 years of his life. ​During this time, he worked, studied, learnt and produced while undergoing harsh diagnostic and surgical procedures, interminable chemotherapy courses and dealt with the drastic disease complications. Despite all of these, his passing was quite unexpected for everybody due to his ever-lively presence with his free-spirited attitude, and his most pleasant mood that all amazingly remained unchanged till the last moments of his consciousness. His loss, not only was a shocking stroke to his close-nit family and his scientific family, it was truly a very painful experience for many many people who knew him. But what makes this public announcement and tribute necessary is his great scientific achievements, marked by an extreme humility, as he never spoke of any of them to anybody. As his works deserve adulation, and his life deserves celebration, this commemorative announcement is shedding light on a hidden source of pride for all of us Iranians, all those who didn’t know him and even al those who knew him closely. As this notification has an additional relevancy at the times that our nation has been coerced to stand in such a beleaguered and alienated status in our world, by making it pertinent for us more than ever to recognize with pride the jewels of our nation. Be this notice spreads just in our rather closed community or goes beyond, it acts as a psychological uplift and gratification for us all knowing about this one of a kind countryman of ours who paid noticeable contributions in making this world a better place for all.

Reza Oboodi was born in 1952, in Shooshtar, a rather small city in the south of Iran. After receiving his elementary education there, BS from Ahvaz U. and master’s degree in chemistry from Shiraz U., he migrated to the US in 1978 for higher education and got his PHD in Physical Chemistry from Syracuse and post doctorate from New York university. Subsequently, he joined Allied Signal; “American Aerospace, Automotive and Engineering Allied Companies” that later on bought Honeywell company and changed its name to that. Dr. Oboodi while working as a physical chemistry researcher there, studied and received his MBA in technology and became the executive director of his group/lab called:

“Honeywell Aerospace Material and process Group”. In simple language, the function of his field; Physical Chemistry science is formulation and synthesis of new chemical substances with specific physical properties like materials that are used in outer space, or engines for their resistance against extremely high or low temperature or pressure and so on.

One of Dr. Oboodi’s first and very important invention was metallic based ceramic that has many applications in promoting modern technology. But this was the beginning of the show of his ingenuity. He was able to built multiple different sensors, each one is used in highly sophisticated technology and also has the potential to be used as an essential piece of new inventions by himself or others. He got seven patents only for his sensor series. This was such a great scientific success for Honeywell technology, that to honor him, his position sensor was marketed under his name; Reza Beam This is a piece used in Airbus plane, assuring the plane’s safety, mentioned as an example here. In 2018, before his unexpected death, Honeywell decided on close out of its large 1000 employee facilities in NJ. From all the sections, only Dr. Oboogi’s group was saved in recognition of its productiveness and efficiency under Reza’s management. Many of his inventions remain unfinished unfortunately or are in the process of receiving patents.

Dr. Oboodi’s ingenuity was not limited to his scientific mind and his amazing work ethics that enabled him to work to the last days of his life with practically non-functioning lungs. His other personal qualities were at the highest level of human values. His free spirit, sociabilities, and his talent in pleasant satire and sense of humor, made his presence highly noticeable in every gathering. His tremendous love of literate and poetry made him an an irreplaceable member of these societies. He was talented in and loved singing Persian classic singing. To edify that, with his life-long fondness for learning, he started studying music seriously a couple of years ago. This newly-attained knowledge enabled him to deliver beautiful and correct rendition of songs while sharing them with friends. Sad to say that suddenly his voice and the joy of singing were taken away from him in the last year of his life by cancer invasion or one might say by the cruel nature, yet he continued by his other love, skillful and newfangled cooking!

Shining life like this never lose its luster, men like this never die.